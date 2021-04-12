WNY contributors to Cuomo campaign

Cuomo raised $38,444,413 statewide during the four years we studied. Western New York donors — 99 individuals and 63 companies, committees or other organizations, gave a total of $576,945.42 — accounting for 1.5 percent of that sum.

Big donors dominate the list. Only 2 of 63 corporate entities and 52 of the 99 individual donations donated less than $500. Contributions from small individual donors amounted to $2,969.

The Joseph family led Western New York donors to Cuomo with a whopping $150,000 since 2017. Michael and Roberta Joseph each gave $25,000 personally to Cuomo’s 2018 reelection campaign, then directed another $100,000 through 33 limited liability companies controlled by the Clover Group, the family’s real estate development and management business.

Half the donors on the list have a hand in real estate development. Dr. Gregory Daniel runs a healthcare company, but he’s also a big real estate developer, whose latest project is a healthcare and residential complex on Jefferson Avenue.

There’s another physician on the list: Dr. Raul Vasquez is the founder and president of Urban Family Practice and Westside Urgent Care in Buffalo. Then there’s Russell Maxwell, whose company provides answering services for medical offices and coordinates transportation for Medicaid patients.

Anthony Masiello, the former Buffalo mayor and state senator, is a lobbyist. He gave $8,500 as an individual and $11,000 through his Friends of Anthony Masiello campaign committee, which remains active even though Masiello left office in 2006 .

Only one local law firm, Phillips Lytle, made the list of Cuomo’s largest donors, with $61,500. A partner in the firm, Kenneth Manning, burnished that total with a $5,000 individual donation.