Bar Association honors Investigative Post

Legal organization selects iPost for its Media Award, citing our "deep commitment to human and civil rights."

The Bar Association of Erie County has selected Investigative Post as the recipient of its Media Award. Buffalo’s nonprofit investigative reporting center was among those honored last week with a Law Day Award, bestowed on individuals and organizations who “have done extraordinary work in the Western New York community.”

Over the past several years, Investigative Post has done a number of in-depth reporting on Western New York’s criminal justice system. Coverage last year included stories on police misconduct leading to costly settlements, the mistreatment of immigrants held at the ICE detention center in Batavia, problematic provisions on Buffalo’s contract with its police union, and a police lieutenant with a long history of misconduct.

The Bar Association lauded Investigative Post as “an independent voice in our community, providing consistent, hard-hitting investigative journalism, and demonstrating a deep commitment to human and civil rights.

“As an independent voice, the non-profit Investigative Post has pursued stories that expose economic corruption, environmental degradation, police misconduct and discrimination. The Investigative Post offers Buffalo and WNY in-depth, public interest journalism making for an informed citizenry.”

“I appreciate the Bar Association’s recognition of our reporting,” said Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney. “The shortcomings in our policing and criminal justice systems are stories that need to be told.”

Investigative Post in in the midst of an expansion of its coverage, which includes criminal justice, the environment, education, economic development and government and politics. Our reporting has been cited for excellence in some 20 journalism and other award competitions,

Our work is distributed through our website and and on WGRZ TV, 2 On Your Side, the NBC affiliate for Buffalo; WBFO, 88.7 FM, Buffalo’s NPR News Station; and NewsRadio930 WBEN, the Buffalo market’s top-rated drive-time station. In addition, Heaney writes a monthly column forBuffalo Spree and appears on The Capitol Pressroom, heard on 20 public radio stations around the state.