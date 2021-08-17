Campaign Notes: Week of Aug. 15

Updated daily with news and intelligence on the India Walton-Byron Brown race for mayor and other local elections

Editor’s note: Campaign Notes is a blog from Investigative Post that will be updated daily. Our focus is the Nov. 2 mayoral election pitting India Walton, winner of the Democratic primary, vs. incumbent Byron Brown, who is waging a write in campaign. The blog will touch on other election contests as well, including Erie County sheriff. Geoff Kelly, our government and politics reporter, will author most of the content, with contributions from other Investigative Post reporters. Email Geoff with tips.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:26 p.m.

Democratic fundraising site boots Byron Brown

ActBlue, the national online fundraising site for Democrats, has taken down Mayor Byron Brown’s donations page in response to a social media campaign waged by supporters on India Walton. Walton, of course, beat Brown in the June Democratic primary. She will appear on the Democratic Party line on Nov. 2, while Brown, the incumbent, is running a write-in campaign.

Last Wednesday, Walton supporters began tweeting at ActBlue arguing the site should not abet Brown’s effort to defeat the endorsed and nominated Democrat in the race. They pointed out that Brown is apparently the beneficiary of local GOP support in his write-in effort.

Hey, @byronwbrown: did you notify @actblue, a platform that fundraises specifically for Democrats, that you are running a non-party write-in campaign against the person who currently owns the Democratic ballot line in November? I bet they’d be interested to hear that. pic.twitter.com/UAMBNPXtKN — Adam Bojak (@AdamBojak) August 11, 2021

Apparently ActBlue agreed. By Thursday the donation tabs on Byron Brown’s campaign website no longer linked to an ActBlue page, though the page still existed. By Monday Brown’s ActBlue page had vanished.

A spokesman for ActBlue told Investigative Post the site has a policy against raising funds for candidates challenging “a Democratic nominee in a partisan race.” The spokesman said Brown’s donations page should have been closed as soon as Walton’s primary win was certified. He called the failure to do so “an internal error” and said ActBlue was “working with the [Brown] campaign to transition them off of ActBlue.” The Brown campaign has not responded to Investigative Post’s inquiries.

— Geoff Kelly

Tuesday, Aug. 26, 4:15 p.m.

Jon Rivera first local elected to endorse India Walton

State Assembly Member Jonathan Rivera became the first local elected official to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo this morning. Walton and Rivera announced the endorsement in front of Rivera’s childhood home on 14th Street, which is still owned by his father, Niagara District Council Member David Rivera.

“It is with incredible excitement that I lend my support to such a dynamic and engaging leader. The bold and innovative energy that India has shown is exactly what we need right now,” Rivera in a statement released by the Walton campaign. “I believe in leading with compassion and in the direction towards equity; that’s why I believe in India.”

Rivera represents District 149, which includes areas of the city in which Walton did well in June’s Democratic primary, including Allentown, Parkside, and the Elmwood Village. Rivera told Investigative Post on Monday he predicted “more would follow” him in endorsing Walton in the coming weeks.

— Geoff Kelly