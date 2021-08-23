Kathy Hochul’s largest donors
Kathy Hochul is no slouch when it comes to fundraising. The last time she ran for lieutenant governor, when she was challenged by Jumaane Williams in 2018, she raised $4.4 million. Investigative Post looked at her fundraising from January 2017 to the most recent filing earlier this month to get a sense of her financial base of support. We tallied donations of $5,000 or more, meaning the big donors listed below might have given more than the totals listed if they made smaller donations, as well. Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed her campaign finances.
Hochul's major donors
|Donor
|City
|Amount
|NYS Laborers PAC
|Albany
|$43,700
|Lucy Waletzky
|Pleasantville ,NY
|$42,600
|Transport Workers Union
|Brooklyn/Washington DC
|$42,100
|Drive Committee
|Washington, DC
|$41,700
|New Yorkers for Putting Students First
|NYC
|$41,100
|Civil Service Employees Political Action Fund
|Albany
|$41,000
|Empire Dental PAC
|Albany
|$40,000
|International Union of Operating Engineers
|Flushing , NY/Long Island City, NY
|$40,000
|Richard Ostroff
|Loudonville, NY
|$40,000
|Altice USA NY PAC
|Bethpage NY/Long Island City/NYC
|$36,000
|International Union of Painters
|Hanover, MD
|$36,000
|Marie Mckellar
|Dobbs Ferry, NY
|$33,500
|RPAC of NYS
|Albany
|$32,500
|Greater Public Schools PAC
|NYC
|$32,500
|CWA District One PAC
|NYC
|$32,000
|NYSPT PAC
|Glens Falls, NY
|$31,100
|Deidre Quinn
|Brooklyn/Miami Beach, FL
|$31,000
|Mason Tenders District Council PAC
|NYC
|$31,000
|John Courtney
|St. Petersburg, FL
|$31,000
|BW PAC
|Albany
|$30,000
|Laborers Local No. 91
|Niagara Falls
|$30,000
|Ernest Keet
|NYC/Saratoga Springs, NY
|$30,000
|Daniel Wegman
|Rochester
|$30,000
|NY Health Care PAC
|Rockville Centre, NY
|$29,500
|Real Estate Board PAC
|NYC
|$26,100
|Doug Jemal/Douglas Development
|Buffalo, Washington, DC
|$26,000
|Jerry Weiss
|Albany
|$25,000
|Francis Letro
|Buffalo
|$25,000
|Samuel Savarino
|Buffalo
|$25,000
|Barclay Damon
|Syracuse
|$25,000
|Morgan Mcdole
|Buffalo
|$22,600
|345 Park Avenue LP
|NYC
|$22,600
|Diane Roesch
|NYC
|$22,600
|Rella Fogliano
|Pelham, NY
|$22,600
|Greater NY Auto Dealers Association PAC
|Whitestone, NY
|$22,600
|NYC Council of Carpenters PAC
|NYC
|$22,500
|Gai PAC
|Ozone Park, NY/S. Ozone Park, NY
|$22,500
|Leslie Zemsky
|Buffalo
|$21,100
|Anheuser-Busch
|Columbus, OH
|$21,000
|Building for New Yorkers PAC
|Merrick, NY
|$21,000
|Andrew Cuomo 2018
|NYC
|$21,000
|NNE Partners LLC
|NYC
|$21,000
|NYC District Council of Carpenters PAC
|NYC
|$21,000
|Retail Wholesale & Dept. Store Union
|NYC
|$21,000
|State Street Associates PAC
|Albany
|$20,000
|Phillips Lytle
|Buffalo
|$20,000
|Russell Maxwell
|Buffalo/Fayetteville
|$20,000
|Deborah Rechler
|Glen Head, NY
|$20,000
|Eugene Vukelic
|Lancaster/Williamsville
|$20,000
|Lester Petracca
|Manhasset, NY
|$20,000
|Building & Construction Trades PAC
|NYC
|$20,000
|John Petry
|NYC
|$20,000
|Local 94 IUOE PAC
|NYC
|$20,000
|Macandrews & Forbes Group
|NYC
|$20,000
|Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association
|NYC
|$20,000
|William Lauder
|NYC
|$20,000
|Comcast of IL/IN/OH
|Philadelphia, PA
|$20,000
|IBEW New York PAC
|Washington, DC
|$20,000
|Triangle Plaza LLC
|Whitestone, NY
|$20,000
Source: State Board of Elections.
Talking Points
- Hochul raised $4,363,061 for the period we reviewed and spent $2.3 million.
- She raised $98,194 between mid-July and mid-August 2021, which includes the period when it became apparent she would become governor. Her campaign account currently has a balance of $1,756,889.
- Hochul did well with large donors during the period we reviewed. She received 1,066 contributions of $1,000 or more. Of those, 354 donations were $5,000 or greater.
- Fifty-eight donors gave a total of $20,000 or more; another 54 gave a total of at least $10,000.
- Hochul’s largest individual contributor was Lucy Waletzky, a fourth-generation Rockefeller, philanthropist and environmentalist. She gave $42,600.
- Another famous name among her donors was William Lauder, CEO of the Estee Lauder cosmetics company. He gave $20,000.
- Hochul received $22,600 from Morgan McDole, a Syracuse firefighter who also gave Andrew Cuomo $37,500. McDole is lobbying state officials to fix a glitch in his retirement paperwork that will boost his pension.
- The large contributions came from a wide variety of sources including local, state and national unions; major business leaders and attorneys; and lobbyists.
- Eight of the 58 donors who gave at least $20,000 are from Western New York. The largest of them are Laborers Local No. 91, attorney Francis Letro and developers Douglas Jemal and Samuel Savarino.
- Hochul’s father, John Courtney — Jack to family and friends — is the former CEO of Computer Task Group, now retired in Florida. He donated $31,000.
- Notable donors who contributed $5,000 each include the campaign committees of Brian Higgins, Anthony Masiello and Jeremy Zellner.
- Friends of India Walton, the committee of the Democratic candidate for mayor of Buffalo, donated $250 on Aug. 11.
