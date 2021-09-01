Details are starting to leak on the proposal by the Buffalo Bills to build an open air stadium in Orchard Park.

The team and public officials they are negotiating with are refusing to release the study the proposal is based on, but the Associated Press reports that plans call for a 60,000-seat facility.

Our partners at WGRZ reported on the latest development Wednesday; their story included comment from our Mark Scheer, who is covering the stadium for Investigative Post.