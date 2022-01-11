Tesla: Better late than never

Tesla has finally met its job goals at its billion dollar plant in South Buffalo.

The state had extended Tesla’s deadline twice. The third time was a charm, and in this case, a way of dodging a $41.2 million penalty.

Tesla had until the end of the year to meet the target of 1,460 jobs; employment as of early November stood at 1,557.

Let’s hold off celebrating, however.

A look at Tesla’s online job postings shows a lot of positions pay modest wages. And the plant, built with nearly $1 billion in state subsidies, has produced little spin-off development, aside from the Tim Horton’s across the street.

