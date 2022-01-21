Quick hits and story summaries

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Eye-catching public pensions

Working for a public school system in New York State tends to pay well.

So does being retired from one.

Teachers and administrators who retired last year left with an average pension of $73,552 annually. That was up about $2,500 from the previous year.

The figures reflect teachers and administrators who put in at least 30 years and worked outside of New York City.

Retirees from Western New York averaged $63,060. That placed WNY in the middle of the pack of nine regions around the state. Tops was Long Island, with an average pension of $94,108 per year.

Pensions for educators



Region Retirees Pension Long Island 713 $94,108 Mid-Hudson 520 $83,668 Capital 271 $63,592 Western New York 272 $63,060 Finger Lakes 263 $61,754 Mohawk Valley 118 $57,785 Central New York 224 $56,670 Southern Tier 196 $55,148 North Country 108 $54,946 Total 2,685 $73,553

Source: The Empire Center for Public Policy.

More than 10 percent of new retirees are drawing six-figure pensions, led by the $271,275 paid to former Locust Valley School Superintendent Anna Hunderfund. The biggest pension paid among new retirees from WNY was $103,280 annually.

The pension payouts are according to a new report from the Empire Center for Public Policy.

– Layne Dowdall

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

A lack of urgency on Bills stadium

There’s been talk lately from the Buffalo Bills and government officials that time is running out to decide on a new stadium for the team.

It’s worth noting, however, that a committee was put together at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s behest to consider stadium options – eight years ago.

It only met once. Eight years ago.

The group wasn’t lacking in clout. Notable New Stadium Working Group members included U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, LP Ciminelli Chairman Louis Ciminelli, Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy, Empire State Development Corp. President Kenneth Adams and Kathy Hochul, the current governor, who was a vice president of M and T Bank at the time. The committee included several Bills officials, including President and CEO Russ Brandon and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Littmann.

Along with political juice, the working group had resources.

The stadium’s 2013 lease allocated more than $2 million in funding to the committee by 2018 and a total of $11.7 million by 2023, the final year of the agreement.

During the group’s initial meeting on April 1, 2014 – yes, April Fool’s day – members were briefed on the stadium lease and plans for $130 million in planned renovations to the existing facility.

Following the meeting, then Brandon, the Bills president at the time, said eight years was not a long time to secure the franchise’s long-term future in Western New York.

“That’s the reason we’re standing here today,” Brandon said. “This will be a long process. We have a lot of work that needs to be done. But I know our group is up for the task.”

The stadium group never met again, nor has it played any role in planning for what’s been reported as a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

So, why didn’t the group meet again?

Duffy, Poloncarz and Brandon served as co-chairs.

We asked Duffy, lieutenant governor at the time, why the lack of action. He didn’t get back to us. We couldn’t get an explanation from Poloncarz’s office, either. Brandon is long gone from the Bills.

Pamm Lent, a spokesperson for Empire State Development, said responsibility for developing stadium plans shifted to the Bills after Ralph Wilson’s estate sold the team to the Pegulas.

Indeed, the Pegulas have since taken the lead on stadium development, having commissioned their own study that examined potential stadium sites in Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park.

The Bills took their time hiring the consultants that produced the report. CAA ICON was retained in November 2018.That was four years after the working group met for its first and only time.

The Bills later shared that study with the state, but refused to release it to the press or public until Investigative Post sued for its release.

The state later commissioned its own study, released in November, well after stadium negotiations had started.

All this begs the question: If time was of the essence, why haven’t the Bills and politicians acted with a greater sense of urgency?

– Mark Scheer

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Enck: Test for “forever chemicals”

A former top EPA official is calling for the monitoring of members of Buffalo’s Burmese community because of their consumption of fish contaminated with so-called “forever chemicals.”

Judith Enck is responding to an Investigative Post story published in September.

The story, ‘More Danger Lurking in the Water,” covered a state and federal study of fishermen who eat their local catches.

All of the fishermen tested had elevated levels of the toxin known as PFOS, one in a class of chemicals known as PFAS, but the highest were found in Burmese citizens, who make up one of Western New York’s largest immigrant communities. Their results were as much as 6.5 times higher than the national average.

Enck, the EPA’s top administrator during the Obama years for the region that includes New York, told Investigative Post the findings in the story were “stunning” and “really disturbing.”

Public officials and other agencies should do more to make people aware of the risks, Enck said, which include a host of damaging health effects, including immunity and fertility issues, hypertension and cancer.

“There needs to be signs all over that waterfront, and not just brochures that no one reads. I mean, those are really high levels,” she said.

“They’re probably experiencing some health problems,” Enck said, adding she had made calls to local advocacy groups, like Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. “They may not know why that is happening. They need medical monitoring, right away.”

The chemicals were used widely in industrial and household goods for decades, including firefighting foams and lubricants; and nonstick coatings, like teflon, food packaging and fabric protectors.

Jill Jedlicka, waterkeeper’s executive director, said the group is one of several in the state “sounding the alarm on the risks from PFAS for some time now.”

“There is no known safe level of PFAS in drinking water. Waterkeeper will be advocating strongly for state and federal regulators to direct resources into WNY for dedicated testing and monitoring in our community, and wherever they are found, we will fight for both public transparency and the timely cleanup of these damaging contaminants.”

– Phil Gambini

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

The hidden cost of housing the Bills

There’s been a lot of chatter about how much money the public might have to fork over for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Little attention has been paid to the other ways in which taxpayers would be on the hook. The costs are considerable.

Mark Scheer has done an in-depth analysis of the Bills’ current lease on Highmark Stadium, which is a starting point for ongoing negotiations. He found that, over the years, Erie County has surrendered all claims to stadium revenue, while county and state taxpayers took on expenses that come to about $13 million a year.

Did you know, for example, that taxpayers are responsible for paying the wages of ushers and ticket takers? Ditto for security, including those in parking lots where the Bills keep all the revenue. The lease even provides the Bills money to spend on team operations as the Pegulas see fit.

Mark also reviewed leases at four other subsidized stadiums built in the past decade. He found ours lacking.

Read the full story here.

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Ortt’s failing environmental report card

Few in the state Legislature protect the environment as poorly as Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, according to one leading ecological advocacy group.

Environmental Advocates Action gave Ortt its 2021 “Oil Slick Award” for his voting record. The group, a lobbying and advocacy outfit, annually “honors” officials whose positions they deem most harmful.

According to Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates NY, Ortt’s “extreme anti-environmental voting record should make him an outcast, not the Senate minority leader.”

Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, refused an interview, but his spokesman, Andrew Dugan, told Investigative Post that the minority leader supports “sensible” policy positions. Environmental Advocates is a “left-wing special interest” group, Dugan contended.

Iwanowicz noted Ortt’s opposition to a proposed state constitutional amendment adding a right to “clean air and water, and a healthful environment,” which was approved by voters in November. According to a Siena College Research Institute poll published last year, the amendment was supported by 64 percent of Republicans.

“Almost 2 million New Yorkers just voted overwhelmingly to add the right of clean air and water and a healthful environment to the state Constitution,” Iwanowicz said. “Senator Ortt tried to block that from happening. It’s clear from his record that Senator Ortt doesn’t share their values.”

Ortt ranked low during last year’s evaluation too, receiving the worst grade of the 208 state legislators reviewed. His positions are not unique among Western New York GOP legislators, though. The local Republican caucus averaged a score of 41 out of 100 in 2020, compared to the statewide Republican average of 60.

Look back at last year’s rankings, and listen to a conversation with Iwanowicz, here.

– Phil Gambini

Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

County election boards fail transparency test

When a good government group decided to test whether county election boards comply with the state’s open government laws, the first hurdle was getting someone – anyone – at those boards to answer an email or a phone call.

It wasn’t easy.

Last summer the New York Coalition for Open Government — a group that tracks government agencies’ compliance with freedom of information and open meetings laws — emailed 17 county election boards across the state to ask how often commissioners held meetings, whether those meetings were publicized, and whether meeting agendas and meetings were posted online. In many cases they followed up with phone calls.

Eleven of the 17 boards — including those in Erie and Niagara counties — didn’t bother to reply.

Of the six who did, only one reported that it publicized upcoming meetings and posted agendas online. The other five said their election commissioners met regularly, as required by law, but did not invite the public or publish meeting agendas and minutes.

An Oswego County election commissioner “seemed flabbergasted by the questions,” the coalition reported earlier this week.

“[The commissioner] did not understand what the board would meet about, what actions they would take publicly or privately, or what minutes would be logged,” according to the coalition’s report.

The coalition followed up with a formal Freedom of Information Law request, adding two more counties, for a total of 19 election boards. Just five acknowledged the FOIL request in writing within five days, as required by law. Four more eventually responded, but after the five-day deadline.

“Amazingly, 10 election boards just never acknowledged our FOIL request,” said Paul Wolf, a Western New York attorney who is the coalition’s founder and executive director.

So, the coalition sent a second FOIL request a month later. That one didn’t fare much better.

In the end, just 10 of the 19 boards — Erie County’s among them — provided the coalition with agendas and minutes of meetings. The Niagara County Board of Elections was never heard from.

“A pretty pitiful success rate,” Wolf said, noting that one board only responded a week ago, almost six months after the fact. State law gives public agencies up to 20 business days to fulfill FOIL requests.

Among the report’s conclusions: The state should create a body that has the authority, the resources and the political independence to monitor and enforce transparency laws, leveling penalties when agencies persistently violate them.

“Frankly, we’re getting tired of releasing report after report of noncompliance with the law,” Wolf said.

Read the full report below:

— Geoff Kelly

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Buffalo schools failing the test

So what does a school district do when many of its underachieving students miss a year’s worth of instruction due to the pandemic?

If you’re Buffalo schools, you promote almost all of them to the next grade.

In doing so, the district pledged programming to help students catch up. But halfway through the school year, that effort is hamstrung, mostly by problems related to the pandemic.

As parent leader Sam Radford told us: “Our children who are already the furthest behind … they’re falling further behind.”

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Nearly $2 billion wasn’t enough

State and local officials, determined to win the competition for a semiconductor plant that will employ 1,800, offered Samsung $1.89 billion in subsidies to locate the factory in Genesee County, just north of Batavia.

The chief competition, two sites in and around Austin, Texas, dangled large subsidy packages, as well. But at $1 billion each, they fell way short of what New York was offering.

Nevertheless, Samsung opted for Taylor, Texas.

Why did the company bypass Genesee County?

It’s unclear, but the remote location could have been a factor. How remote? It was going to cost $200 million just to bring utilities to the site, located in an industrial park that is mostly fields.

New York’s subsidy package, if it has been accepted, would have been the second-largest in state history, double that of what Tesla received to build its plant in South Buffalo.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Top iPost story of the year

Readers voted Phil Gambini’s report on high levels of E. coli bacteria in local waterways at our top story of 2021. Blame it on the discharge of untreated sewage which is spewed into waterways after heavy rains..

Gambini reported:

There’s a particular problem with the Black Rock Canal, popular with fishermen, the occasional swimmer and, most notably, the West Side Rowing Club and high school and college crew teams. E. coli readings consistently exceed safe limits — by up to 14 times — established by the federal government.

“There are people coming in contact with water with E. coli from human feces every single day,” Wendy Paterson of the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper told Investigative Post.

Other affected waterways included the Buffalo and Niagara rivers and Scajaquada, Ellicott and Eighteen Mile creeks.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

City inspectors MIA

The Great Northern grain elevator on the Buffalo River has been crumbling in plain sight for 28 years. Fault the building’s owner, Archer Daniels Midland. But City Hall is also complicit.

Yes, the company is at fault for not maintaining the hulking structure, but it’s been aided and abetted by City Hall.

The city has inspected the building only one time since ADM purchased it in 1993. That dates all the way back to the administration of Anthony Masiello.

The city can’t say it wasn’t warned. ADM, seeking to make a case for demolition, alerted the city several times over the years to serious problems with the structure. The city’s response was to do nothing, not even inspect the gain elevators, save one time.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Tesla: Better late than never

Tesla has finally met its job goals at its billion dollar plant in South Buffalo.

The state had extended Tesla’s deadline twice. The third time was a charm, and in this case, a way of dodging a $41.2 million penalty.

Tesla had until the end of the year to meet the target of 1,460 jobs; employment as of early November stood at 1,557.

Let’s hold off celebrating, however.

A look at Tesla’s online job postings shows a lot of positions pay modest wages. And the plant, built with nearly $1 billion in state subsidies, has produced little spin-off development, aside from the Tim Horton’s across the street.

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Sued into doing the right thing

You may have read or watched stories in the daily newspaper or local television stations about the details of studies involving the proposed construction of a new stadium for The Buffalo Bills. You can thank Investigative Post.

The state released the studies after we sued Empire State Development, the state’s primary economic development agency, after it rejected our requests for copies under the Freedom of Information Law. Only when we filed the lawsuit did the state relent.

Said Michael Higgins, one of our attorneys: ““These documents were always public records and Empire State Development withheld them, gambling that no one would expend the time and money it takes to file a lawsuit to force their release. They lost that gamble.”