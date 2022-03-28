Monday Morning Read

Jim Heaney's suggested readings include an analysis of New York's growing reliance on gambling revenues and Toronto's rise as a high-tech hub

Below is an excerpt from yesterday’s WeeklyPost, which is sent via email every Sunday morning. You can subscribe, for free, here.

Ken Kruly has a terrific analysis on New York’s gambling addiction. That is, state’s government’s gambling addiction. It’s a very smart read.

Personally, I think the whole gambling thing is getting a bit much. All the ads on my Twitter feed are enough to turn me off. But now we’ve got a pro athlete, no less than hockey superstar Connor McDavid, signing an endorsement deal with an online betting site. And, of course, there’s the continued practice of The Buffalo News attempting to pass off gambling ads as news content.

Matt Spina had a sobering report in The News about Western New York’s dalliance with the right wing Oath Keepers.

Alain Kaloyeros is finally behind bars.

The New York Times reports that Toronto is one of North America’s technology hot spots. Yet another reason for Western New York to find ways of taking advantage of our proximity to our neighbors to the north.

Our Weekly Newsletter Email* Follow Us





One in three workers earn less than $15 an hour. Makes me want to read Nickel and Dimed again.

Librarians are starting to push back on efforts to ban books. Texas is emerging as a front line in that battle.

On the Ukraine front:

Americans, by a 2 to 1 margin, support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Polls show only one nominee in the past 35 years has been more popular with the public, according to FiveThirtyEight.