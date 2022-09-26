Monday Morning Read

Young people strongly prefer to get their news digitally. Print? That's yesterday's news.

The Pew Research Center has released new studies on how people get their news and how they use social media to access media sites.

First, how people get their news. Online has overtaken television, at least for those under 50. Newspapers, well, they’re yesterday’s news; only 5 percent of people consider print their go-to source of news.

Social media? Half of Americans use social media “often” or “sometimes” to follow the news. Interestingly enough, the share of people who use social media “often” is dropping, down from 23 to 17 percent since 2000. Regular users turn most often to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Both stories have a lot of interesting charts. Take a look and see how typical of a news consumer you are.

Lee Enterprises, owner of The Buffalo News, doesn’t like Dilbert.

Erie County may have overpaid — by a lot — for Covid-related services, according to an audit by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick.

More on the brewing scandal involving the state overpaying for Covid test kits sold by a campaign contributor. (Kudos to the Albany Times Union for its continuing coverage.)

Asylum hearings for migrants are supposed to take place with 45 days of application. The average wait time is 4 ½ years, according to The New York Times.

The thing about Ron DeSantis shipping Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — besides the fact it may have been illegal — is that they were all in the county legally and playing by the rules.

NPR reports how the right is coming for our books. Is anyone aware of any book banning efforts in Western New York? Drop me a line if you are by responding to this email.

President Biden says the pandemic is over. Anthony Fauci sees things differently. And he’s not alone in having his doubts.

The Washington Post documented the National Football League’s sorry record of hiring Black coaches.

One of the many things I don’t like about the NFL is how players put on a Broadway production when they make a good play. I mean, they get paid the big bucks to make big plays. As my old hockey coaching partner used to tell our kids, “Act like you’ve been there before.” That’s why Aaron Judge’s demeanor in chasing Roger Maris’ home run record is so refreshing.