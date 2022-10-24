Investigative Post is hiring a fundraiser

We're accepting applications for a director of development to aggressively grow our donor base to fund our ongoing expansion

Investigative Post, Buffalo’s nonprofit investigative reporting center, is seeking a Director of Development. We’re in a growth mode and intend to aggressively increase our revenue.

Responsibilities include prospecting, soliciting and stewarding major donors, including foundations, corporations and individuals, and growing our membership base of smaller donors. Must be adept at working with data and marketing strategies that include direct mail, social media and digital advertising. Event planning and management is a plus. Our CRM is Little Green Light.

Minimum qualifications include five years of fundraising or comparable revenue-generation experience and proven success in goal achievement; strong communication, planning and organizational skills; and sound, mature judgment.

This position reports to the Editor/Executive Director. He/she must be able to navigate fundraising deadlines that involve co-planning and executing with his/her supervisor.

Applicants must embrace our mission: reporting that exposes malfeasance or injustice and holds those in power accountable. As such, fundraising for Investigative Post is not for the faint of heart. But, for the socially conscious, oh, so rewarding.

Our office is located downtown and employees are expected to work on-site. That said, this position allows for a flexible work schedule.

Deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 11. Early application is encouraged.

Investigative Post values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer.

Compensation is commensurate with experience and talent. Benefits include health insurance and a retirement plan.

Submit a resume, with references, to Executive Director Jim Heaney at jheaney@investigativepost.org. Include “Director of Development application” in the subject line.