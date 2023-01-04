Podcast: Reporting on police misconduct

Geoff Kelly discusses his recent reporting on the Buffalo Police Department, based on lawsuits filed in federal court

The Buffalo Police Department is under fire of criticism from local activists, alleging racial and civil discrimination.

Officers’ frequent use of racial slurs, including the “N-word,” and unequal, discriminating policing efforts in different neighborhoods are two of thr allegations levied in a lawsuit by Black Love Resists in the Rust.

Geoff Kelly has reported on the lawsuit the Buffalo Police Department faces, including officer misconduct and potential oversight from the Department of Justice.

Kelly sat down with Garrett Looker, host of our podcast series, to talk about his reporting.

Watch via YouTube or listen as a podcast.