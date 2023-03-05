Monday Morning Read

Topics include Kathy Hochul, Ron DeSantis and Yoko Ono.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to increase the state’s already generous tax credits for film and television production has generated a lot of controversy. The City, a nonprofit based in NYC, takes a look at the issue in a good piece of reporting. A second Hochul-supported subsidy, this one for horse racing at Belmont Park, is the subject of a New York Post story. Supporters say the proposed $455 million loan will pay off, while others contend it is good money after bad for a dying industry.

When a job as a state legislator is a secondary source of income, via New York Focus.

There will be another East Palestine. The question is where.

I’ve long thought Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio would make a good president. Looks like he’s in for a fight to just to hang onto his Senate seat.

Big Brother has arrived at a growing number of sports venues.

Speaking of Big Brother, Ron DeSantis has taken steps in the hopes of controlling Disney’s entertainment content and bloggers who cover him. A New York Times editorial assails the governor’s assault on free speech.

Want different news coverage than what you get from corporate media? There’s an app for that.

Yoko Ono no longer lives in the Dakota. She’s frail, 90, and living at a farm in the Catskills she bought a long time ago with John Lennon. Sad.