Monday Morning Read

Jim Heaney's recommended reading starts out with an invitation to report on your employer's misdeeds, given a new ruling from the NLRB.

If you’ve ever wanted to dish on your former employer’s bad behavior to Investigative Post, but couldn’t because you signed a non-disparagement clause, the National Labor Relations Board has delivered good news. In guidance issued this week, NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said that any non-disparagement clause not “narrowly-tailored” will no longer hold up legally. Vice has a good breakdown here. In other words, our tip line is wide open. You can submit tips here, or via email at investigativepost@proton.me .

Chrissy Casilio, aka CrissyCaBoom, said much of her right wing rants on Twitter were the work of a savvy public relations specialist. Herself. Alan Pergament of The Buffalo News thinks not.

Bryon Brown’s administration has done Carl Paladino’s development company a favor.

State lawmakers say they want to reform campaign finance law. But only so much, reports Chris Bragg of The Buffalo News, who is off to a good start as the paper’s Albany correspondent.

State Republican leaders are upset with Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney expected to bring charges against Donald Trump involving the alleged payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels. So much for being the party of law and order.

Politico reports that the Federalist Society, the GOP’s farm team for federal judges, isn’t keen on democracy.

The Intercept tracks the many ways it has been reported that the Ronald Regan campaign undermined Jimmy Carter’s efforts to free American hostages held in Iran after the storming of the U.S. embassy.

We could be running out of fresh water sooner than later.

I usually catch Bruce Springsteen when he comes through town. I took a pass this time – tickets were kinda expensive. Reports are he’s as energetic as ever; he played a seven song encore. Not too shabby for a guy 73 years old. Earlier in the set, he played one of my favorites.