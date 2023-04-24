Tesla shareholders unhappy with Musk

Disgruntled stockholders want Elon Musk to step down, saying he's distracted by Twitter and other matters and hurting the car company's performance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A group of Tesla shareholders who together own more than $1 billion in company stock are seeking to oust CEO Elon Musk, alleging that he’s too focused on running his other companies and is letting Tesla’s value slip.

Investigative Post’s J. Dale Shoemaker joined WGRZ’s Town Hall to discuss Tesla’s alleged union busting activities in light of the shareholders’ letter.