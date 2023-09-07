What’s news in government and politics

New York Focus reports on a new dodge for candidates who feel constrained by the state’s limits on campaign donations: Accept services from political consultants as loans, then

New York Focus highlights an example from Rochester, but Byron Brown’s 2021 mayoral campaign pulled the same trick. Brown for Buffalo listed more than $38,000 owed to the Atlanta law firm that represented the campaign in court as an “outstanding loan or liability” for at least a year — long after those fees had by law become a donation that exceeded campaign contribution limits. That “loan” was still on Brown for Buffalo’s books in January, according to the campaign’s filing that month with the state Board of Elections, as were “loans” from other unpaid vendors totaling another $57,000. Confusingly, the January filing showed payments settling those debts in August of last year. In any case, they were gone from Brown for Buffalo’s July filing.

Brown for Buffalo’s messy campaign finance filings sent me back to another piece New York Focus published last year, about the

utter lack of enforcement of campaign finance law

by the state Board of Elections. Asked how many enforcement actions the board had taken against candidates who failed to file required reports, the chief enforcement counsel responded, “I can’t sugarcoat it: it’s zero.”