Our partners at New York Focus assess the governor's state of the state address. What are her priorities? What's notable in their absence from her speech? What does it all portend for state government for this year and beyond?

Hochul is proposing using $275 million in state funds to start Empire A.I., an artificial intelligence research consortium with a center in upstate New York. The state’s research institutions, like the State University of New York and the City University of New York, would share access to the center, and Hochul promises that the consortium will create jobs.

This proposal builds on existing economic development initiatives with a technology focus, like Micron in Syracuse and Plug Power at the STAMP industrial park in Genesee County. Experts are worried that the economic benefits and jobs promised to communities by projects like these won’t fully materialize. – Arabella Saunders