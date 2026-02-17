The City of Buffalo under Mayor Sean Ryan is still spending money intended to address addiction on unrelated equipment like snowblowers and speakers for its fireboat.

The fire department recently used $1,761 of opioid settlement funds on the Cotter fireboat. Photo credit: WKBW

Mayor Sean Ryan’s administration has continued the city’s practice of spending money earmarked to address opioid addiction on unrelated equipment.

Since January 1, when Ryan took office, the fire and police departments have used over $10,000 in grant money intended to battle opioid overdoses to buy snowblowers, electronics, and upgrades to a 2025 Ford Explorer, according to city records.

Investigative Post reported in December that since 2023, the city has received some $6 million in opioid settlement funds from the state. To date, only $1.82 million of it has been spent. More than $500,000 of that has been spent on law enforcement vehicles and equipment.

According to Open Book Buffalo — a public portal of city spending updated daily by the comptroller’s office — the fire department has bought snowblowers, speakers for a fireboat, and various wireless electronics, including a cordless electronic snow shovel, all totaling $8,294, since January.

The police spent $2,353 on lights and sirens for a 2025 Ford Explorer also purchased with grant money meant to fight the opioid epidemic.

One policy expert termed the city’s latest spending “totally inappropriate.”

One fire official said his department has been given little guidance on proper uses of the money or the city’s strategy for addressing the crisis.

In addition, the police department this year has also used $48,400 in settlement funds to pay for a team of behavioral health experts contracted to accompany Buffalo police to overdose calls.

New York’s opioid settlement fund was established under state law in 2021. The funds are the result of the attorney general’s successful litigation against opioid manufacturers, such as Purdue Pharma, deemed responsible for overmarketing drugs like Oxycontin, contributing to widespread addiction and overdose deaths in communities nationwide. Deaths in the City of Buffalo have exceeded 500 over the past three years.

By law, opioid settlement funds must be spent on abating the opioid epidemic, as well as supporting addiction treatment and prevention measures.

Timothy Richards, spokesperson for the police department, told Investigative Post that the 2025 Ford Explorer — also purchased with opioid funds for $39,345 in August 2025 — is being used by the department’s wellness coordinator to respond “to critical incidents, overdoses, and other calls in which responding officers may experience trauma.”

Richards said the January purchase covered “a basic package of lights and sirens to respond to those incidents in a timely manner.”

Per the rules around opioid settlements, law enforcement and first responders are allowed to claim funds for their departments as long as they’re “related to the opioid epidemic” or support first responders dealing with the “secondary trauma” of responding to an overdose.

Christine Khaikin, senior health policy attorney at Legal Action Center, said that the lack of oversight over opioid settlement fund spending has posed a problem nationwide, and has allowed for misuse of funds that are intended to help communities recover from addiction and prevent future overdose deaths.

Khaikin said using the funds to buy and upgrade police vehicles may be permissible but is far removed from the best use of the money.

“It should not be happening,” she said. “It is obviously inappropriate to use this money in that way.”

Deputy Comptroller Delano Dowell told Investigative Post that no documentation was submitted by the police department for the Ford Explorer or the lights and sirens.

“Maybe that should be a practice we do going forward, since these are restricted funds, to attach the purpose,” Dowell said.

The mayor’s press office refused to set up an interview with Deputy Mayor Geno Russi, who earns $200,000 overseeing the police and fire departments. Instead, it provided Deputy Fire Commissioner Kenneth Peterson, who began overseeing the Buffalo Fire Department’s emergency response department on January 5.

Peterson told Investigative Post that his job includes addressing daily overdose calls, educating and training staff on proper emergency procedures, and working with partners like city police and American Medical Response, which contracts with the city to provide ambulance services.

“It’s obviously an uphill battle,” Peterson said, of the city’s overdose crisis.

Learning how to manage opioid settlement funding also seems like it will present a challenge, according to Peterson.

Peterson said he was given a directive to oversee the “complete and comprehensive justification” for the department’s opioid settlement expenditures, though he claims “no one” from the city had given him guidance on funding oversight or strategy.

“This has been a self-research-type thing,” Peterson told Investigative Post. “The purpose behind doing that is obviously to better educate myself on any funds that become available as we move into the future.”

Peterson had no explanation for any of the fire department’s opioid settlement fund purchases.

“I was unaware of those purchases specifically,” he said.

When Investigative Post provided a detailed list of paid invoices over the phone to Peterson, he could not answer whether he felt the department’s recent spending was an appropriate use of settlement dollars.

“Once they do a little bit more investigation into this and get some more detail as it relates to that, I could probably make a better assessment of it and share that answer,” Peterson said.

“But at this point, I don’t feel as though I have enough information.”

Dowell, the deputy comptroller, confirmed that, as was the case with the police department vehicle expenditures, there was no attached explanation for any fire department purchases since December.

Khaikin, of Legal Action Center, said that the lack of a spending plan or justification for purchases points to a broader breakdown in how settlement funds are being overseen.

“That’s not how the money should be flowing at all. It should not be flowing until there’s a use case in place that fits with the parameters of what the settlement fund is for,” she said.

Adam Smith-Perez, who covers urban affairs for Investigative Post, is a Report For America corps member.