State and county agencies announced they will no longer contract with the beleagured nonprofit, which abruptly closed its Lockport facility this week. The news follows an Investigative Post report into Save the Michaels management.

A screenshot of a Facebook post showing a sign taped to a window at Save the Michaels Lockport location.

Save the Michaels, a well-known addiction treatment nonprofit with services across Western New York, has indefinitely closed its Lockport office and is scaling back at least part of its operations at its Buffalo headquarters, according to current and former employees.

The news follows announcements that New York State and Erie County officials are cutting off funding to the 15-year-old organization, as well as an Investigative Post investigation, published last week, into concerns about the nonprofit’s management.

In a Facebook post from Saturday, Save the Michaels announced that the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports — which oversees the distribution of millions of dollars to combat substance abuse — had suddenly ended its contracts with the nonprofit last Friday. That decision was confirmed Monday afternoon by an Office of Addiction Services and Supports spokesperson, who said in a statement that the agency had “previously identified serious fiscal and operational challenges at Save the Michaels that informed ongoing oversight and planning discussions.”

The spokesperson said the state agency had given Save the Michaels notice that it would cease funding the nonprofit on March 29. Erie County officials told Investigative Post last week that it would not fund the organization this year.

Julie Israel — a co-founder, board member and administrator for Save the Michaels — confirmed the state agency was cutting off funding. She told Investigative Post that Save the Michaels intended to appeal the agency’s decision.

The state and county decisions are serious blows to the organization. Since October 2017, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports has provided Save the Michaels $5,331,478 through state contracts and grants, according to records from the state comptroller’s office. Last year Erie County paid Save the Michaels $715,893, some of which was awarded by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, via a pass-through agreement with the county’s Department of Mental Health.

Multiple sources confirmed that the Lockport closure occurred late last week. The Niagara Gazette reported the closure of the Lockport facility Monday afternoon.

Adam Taylor, who has worked at Save the Michaels for the past two years and most recently was in charge of one of its treatment programs, confirmed that operations at the Buffalo office had been scaled back and the Lockport drop-in center had been closed “temporarily.”

Taylor said that Lockport employees will still do mobile outreach — which means the organization will continue to offer overdose reversal drugs to individuals on the street, among other services — but the drop-in center will be closed.

Taylor posted a picture of a sign on Facebook this past Saturday, taped to the front door of the 144 Main Street address of Save the Michaels’ Lockport office.

“Save the Michaels apologizes for any incovenience [sic] but is temporarily closed, this is not a decision made lightly. We are reorganizing due to a loss of funding. Continue to check back with us,” the sign reads.

That office opened in 2023. Taylor could not share a date for the Lockport drop-in center’s reopening, or how those seeking services would find help in the interim.

“There’s a lot of questions I really don’t have answers for,” Taylor told Investigative Post.

According to the Save the Michaels website and accounts from former employees, the 144 Main Street site is a drop-in center that offers peer-led recovery groups, access to recovery coaches, and transportation to grocery shopping, among other services.

Investigative Post reached out to Avi Israel, founder of Save the Michaels, for comment about the closures. He would not provide any additional information about the closure. Israel announced on Dec. 26 he was stepping down as chief executive officer, effective the beginning of this year.

“I don’t have a goddamn word to say to you,” Israel told Investigative Post, adding that that the closures were “none of your fucking business.”

Save the Michaels founder Avi Israel. Photo: WKBW 7 News.

Last week, Investigative Post published an investigation based on four months of reporting, drawing from numerous interviews with government officials and more than a dozen former employees. The investigation cited several audits and public records, the most critical of which was an audit completed by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports in August 2024.

The audit found years of fiscal noncompliance and mismanagement, including unapproved out-of-state travel and loans from company coffers, unapproved raises to Israel and his wife, and a failure to provide financial records with state regulators in a timely manner over the span of years.

The nonprofit’s new CEO, Jessica Goff — who did not respond to multiple interview requests prior to publication — last Wednesday shared a statement with Investigative Post, which was also posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

“Contrary to the reports that are citing outdated and inaccurate information, Save the Michaels operates within the laws and rules of this state. We have helped tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers find and sustain their recovery. We are requesting that the Erie County government provide us with the opportunity to respond to any concerns they may have,” the statement reads.

“To date, they have not offered that opportunity.”

A county spokesperson told Investigative Post that the county’s Office of Mental Health “is looking into setting up a meeting” to discuss concerns with individuals from Save the Michaels, but confirmed that there was no set date.

The Office of Addiction Services and Supports spokesperson said that, in a site visit last week, it “attempted to collect additional information from Save the Michaels and was denied access to that information.” The state agency “is working closely with [Erie County] and local partners to ensure individuals receiving services are supported through a careful and coordinated transition,” said the spokesperson.

Chris Harzynski is a former Save the Michaels employee who founded his own addiction services provider, Creative Restorations, Inc., in 2023. The organization provides clients with transportation to and from rehab programs and medical appointments, as well as food and other services.

He told Investigative Post he is already looking at opening an office for patients impacted by the loss of services they sought at Save the Michaels. Harzynski said he hopes to get a building big enough to offer drop-in services and office space for a housing navigator, a Medicaid screener, and vocational trainings.

Harzynski was not surprised by the news of Save the Michaels’ closure, or Erie County’s ongoing concerns about the organization’s fiscal and operational issues.

“This is a long time coming. People have been reporting situations such as this about this agency for quite some time, because they’ve recognized it, and nothing’s been done about it,” Harzynski told Investigative Post.

Adam Smith-Perez, who covers urban affairs for Investigative Post, is a Report For America corps member.