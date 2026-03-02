How Investigative Post reported the plight of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who died days after being abandoned by Border Patrol agents.

by Reporting, analysis and commentaryby Jim Heaney , editor of Investigative Post

Investigative Post broke one of the biggest stories of our 14-year history last week about Nurul Amin Shah Alam, the nearly blind Burmese refugee who died in the streets of downtown Buffalo six days after Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a doughnut shop and left to find his way home, five miles away.

We published five stories last week. I want to give you a look under the hood at how we went about our work. Consider this column the story behind the stories.

Last Monday, Feb. 23, J. Dale Shoemaker received an email from an immigration attorney informing him of a Burmese refugee who was missing four days after being released from custody, first from the Erie County Holding Center, then U.S. Border Patrol. The attorney asked if we could post a missing person flyer.

Dale followed up an hour later to get more information, exchanging several emails with her and another attorney from the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo who had handled Shah Alam’s criminal case. Once Dale was confident there was a story to be reported, he called Ben Macaluso, the Legal Aid attorney.

Over the course of a 45-minute interview, Macaluso told Dale about Shah Alam’s journey to the United States, the events that led to his arrest last year, the circumstances of his year-long detention, and the actions of the sheriff’s office and Border Patrol that led to his disappearance.

By early evening, we decided we should publish as early as possible the following day. Dale wrote most of the story that evening and finished up early the next day. We published in the morning under the headline Blind refugee missing after Border Patrol drop off at store, in which Dale wrote:

Attorneys and family members in Buffalo have spent the past five days searching for a nearly blind Burmese refugee after Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a Tim Hortons on Niagara Street without notifying anyone.

Dale spent the balance of the day making calls to see who knew what and if any updates were to be had. For its part, Border Patrol was saying nothing.

At one point, he expressed to me his concerns about Shah Alam’s fate.

“I was afraid of what I was going to find out,” he recalled. “You can’t hold out forever if you’re just wandering the streets.”

Dale’s fears came to pass Wednesday morning. Mid-morning, he spoke by phone to Imran Fazal, a friend of the family who relayed that Shah Alam was believed to be dead. We needed official confirmation in order to publish.

Around 1 p.m., Ian Ott, press secretary to Mayor Sean Ryan, confirmed Shah Alam’s death. It left us all a little stunned. Dale composed himself and finished his story, which published under the headline Blind refugee abandoned by Border Patrol is dead.

Dale wrote:

“I’m devastated, and I’m very frustrated,” said Imran Fazal, an advocate for Rohingya refugees who knows the family. “We never thought anyone would experience anything like this since coming to the United States. It doesn’t make me feel safe in a country like this.”

Dale and Adam Smith-Perez, our urban affairs reporter via Report for America, immediately shifted to working on the next story.

Reaction from elected officials and community members was an obvious follow-up. Dale started working the phones and firing off emails. Statements rolled in from Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Tim Kennedy and other members of Congress. Dale also reached Ba Zan Lin, an advocate for the Burmese community in Buffalo.

He then filed a Freedom of Information request with Buffalo police seeking their reports and the body-camera footage of officers’ involvement with Shah Alam. He was promised the video in the morning.

Adam went out to shoot photos and video at the Tim Hortons where Shah Alam had been dropped off and the 100 block of Perry Street where his body was found.

In his travels, he swung by the house on Tonawanda Street in Riverside where Shah Alam had been arrested a year earlier — the beginning of the man’s end. He knocked on the door and the residents, John and Tracy Chicone, answered. During the ensuing interview the couple expressed no sorrow over Shah Alam’s fate.

“Can I just be honest with you? I don’t feel bad for what he put us through,” said Tracy Chicone.

She repeated “I don’t feel bad” six times, claiming that Shah was violent and that he threatened to kill her, her son and her dog. (Shah Alam did not speak English.)

Back in the office early that evening, Adam, Dale and I discussed the elements of the follow-up story. The focus would be on the reaction from Congressman Kennedy and others. The harsh reaction from the Chicones would be included, but not displayed prominently.

To this point, Geoff Kelly, our senior reporter and associate editor, had helped me edit stories and offered advice on reporting strategies. He was otherwise focused on the pending release by Buffalo police of its investigative files of officers’ handling of the D.J. Granville case — the county’s narcotics chief involved in two hit-and-run accidents in 2024. Geoff had broken the story last year. City officials had shared the police investigative files with news outlets on an embargoed basis to give reporters time to digest before a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday and Geoff had hundreds of pages to comb through.

He and Dale attended Ryan’s press conference Thursday, Geoff to ask questions about the Granville files and Dale about Shah Alam. The mayor added his voice to the chorus of elected officials calling for an investigation into Shah Alam’s death.

That morning, Buffalo police also provided Dale the body-cam footage. We were pleasantly surprised, as the department was notoriously difficult to get information out of when Byron Brown was mayor. I’ll give Ryan credit, the department is a lot more transparent since he took office in January.

The video was compelling. It showed officers made no attempt to speak with Shah Alam or deescalate the situation. Shortly after arriving, officers began cursing at Shah Alam and pointing their Tasers at him. Police would later claim he threatened them with his walking sticks, which were fashioned from a curtain rod. In reality, the video appeared to show him using the sticks to try to get the Taser netting off of him. The officers, as they try to handcuff him, punched Shah Alam in the face repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Adam went back to the Tim Hortons in the hopes of watching the shop’s surveillance video from the night Shah Alam was dropped off. A district manager for the restaurant agreed, but there was a catch. The video was not stored on a hard drive, so there was no way to obtain a copy, he was told. Instead, Adam shot video of the surveillance tape on his cell phone, which we later posted to our YouTube channel.

By this point, Geoff had returned from the mayor’s press conference and we agreed he should stop working on the Granville story in order to help on the Shah Alam coverage. There was more editing to be done and a ton of work getting video ready to publish.

Enter Jason Silverstein. We brought him onboard in November, primarily to handle video editing duties. His resume includes digital work for CBS News and The New York Times. Working from his Brooklyn office, he and Geoff teamed to ready the videos we had obtained from the police and Tim Hortons.

A little after 12 noon, Dale sat for a remote interview in our newsroom with MS NOW to discuss his reporting. It was a sign the story was ricocheting around the nation. After Dale delivered the facts, Princeton professor Eddie Glaude joined the segment and spoke about how the authorities had “dehumanized” Shah Alam.

Shortly after that we published the reaction story: Calls for investigation into refugee’s death.

Schumer was among the elected officials we quoted.

“Border Patrol took a nearly blind father, barely able to communicate, and seemingly abandoned him in the cold far from his home without telling his loved ones,” Schumer said. “My heart breaks for Nurul Amin Shah Alam’s family. He should be alive — and this should have never happened. Alam’s family deserves answers from ICE and CBP and we must have an immediate independent investigation.”

Dale then met up with Adam to attend funeral services for Shah Alam, first congregating outside the mosque in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood where he had lived, then the Lovejoy cemetery where he was buried.

Hundreds from Buffalo’s Muslim community came out to mourn, first at a prayer service and later at the cemetery. Friends of Shah Alam’s family had not yet seen the video footage of Border Patrol dropping him off at the Tim Hortons, so Adam and Dale showed them. One broke down upon seeing the images.

While Dale and Adam were away, Geoff and I started piecing together a story about the timeline of events that began with Shah Alam’s arrest a year ago and ended with his death on Tuesday. Our reporters had given us a lot to work with, and upon their return to the office we put the finishing touches on the story while Geoff and Jason buttoned down the videos.

Dale’s day wasn’t over, however. At 5:30 p.m. he appeared live on Michael Wooten’s Voices telecast on WKBW 7 News to discuss the latest developments. He returned to our newsroom and we finished up work on the story.

We published the story a little after 7 p.m., our second major piece of the day, headlined Timeline: Burmese refugee arrest to death.

Buffalo police last year Tasered, beat and arrested the Burmese refugee who was found dead Tuesday in downtown, nearly a week after federal immigration agents dumped the man — who was nearly blind and spoke no English — at a coffee shop miles from his home.

All through the week, Dale and Adam posted our stories to our social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Bluesky, Instagram and TikTok.

Dale began his day Friday with an interview on Democracy Now! and the four of us met to discuss further coverage.

Then, on Saturday, Dale attended a press conference held by Shah Alam’s family, the first time his wife and son spoke publicly about what happened. Lasting more than two hours, Shah Alam’s wife and son broke down numerous times, as did the family’s translators.

In a story headlined Shah Alam’s family speaks of their loss, Dale wrote:

Last Thursday — the day that Nurul Amin Shah Alam was set to be released from jail — his son, friends of the family and other supporters waited for hours outside the Erie County Holding Center.

His wife, Fatimah Abdul Roshid, had prepared a meal for the family at their Broadway-Fillmore apartment for Iftar, the breaking of the daily Ramadan fast.

“We were ready with food, clothing, everything,” she said. “We thought he would be able to break fast with us. He was so close, so close to my hand.”

Her husband would remain out of reach.

The work we’ve done so far has generated national coverage. They include reports from The New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, The Guardian and Mother Jones. Will Bunch, national columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer weighed in with a piece, as did Nicholas Kristof of The Times on his social media accounts.

Investigative Post will continue to follow the story in the weeks ahead. There’s a lot more reporting to be done.