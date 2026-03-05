In a pair of Congressional hearings this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was asked about the death of Buffalo refugee Nurul Amin Shah Alam. She indicated DHS was looking into the matter.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (left) and Jamie Raskin (right), and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (center). Images via YouTube.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday indicated her agency was reviewing the case of Nurul Amin Shah Alam but would not commit to opening or cooperating with any additional probes into his death, as lawmakers have called for.

At a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing Wednesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan) questioned Noem about several recent incidents involving ICE and Border Patrol, including the arrest of a Columbia student and the death of Shah Alam.

Shah Alam, a nearly-blind Rohingya refugee, was left at a closed Tim Hortons coffee shop Feb. 19 by Border Patrol agents after his release from the Erie County Holding Center earlier that day. Shah Alam subsequently went missing and was found dead five days later on a sidewalk near the KeyBank Center hockey arena downtown.

“Secretary Noem, I want to know if there will be any accountability for the incidents I have described today?” Nadler said. “What about the officers in Buffalo who abandoned a barefoot, blind refugee in the middle of a freezing night miles away from his home?”

Noem, in response, told Nadler that “some of your facts are wrong on some of those cases but also that they are all being reviewed.”

“We do have a review process in the ICE agency, within the department,” Noem said. “It goes through an OPR, which is the Office of Professional Responsibility, to make sure that all protocols were followed in every single case.”

Nadler then asked Noem if she would commit to cooperating with local investigations into Shah Alam’s death. The Erie County Medical Examiner is probing his specific cause of death. Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) has requested New York Attorney General Letitia James open an investigation.

“Will you, at the very least, commit today that DHS will cooperate with the investigation by local authorities in New York into Mr. Shah Alam’s death, yes or no?” Nadler asked.

After asking which case he was referring to, Noem replied that her agency “will certainly look at that” but added, “I don’t conduct the investigations that are outside [DHS].”

“I’ll take that as a no,” Nadler retorted. “Secretary Noem, your agents are running amok and you’re doing nothing to hold them accountable.”

That wasn’t the end of the heat Noem caught Wednesday from the House Judiciary panel, which had called Noem to testify for an oversight hearing.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, too, invoked the death of Shah Alam.

“You claimed your agents dropped him in a safe, warm location. Again, not the truth,” Raskin said. “They dropped him off miles from his home, in the dark, in a closed coffee shop, in sub-freezing temperatures. And now, because of this cruelty, this man, too, is dead.”

Other members of Congress this week used Shah Alam’s death to call for Noem to resign or be fired.

At the Senate’s Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of DHS on Tuesday, California Sen. Alex Padilla accused Noem and her staff of lying about the case. In social media posts and other statements, the department has said it “had NOTHING to do with DHS law enforcement. He passed almost A WEEK AFTER Border Patrol officers gave him a courtesy ride.”

Padilla said at the Tuesday hearing that DHS has “lied” about the case.

“You should resign, or the President should fire you, or the House should vote to impeach,” he said to Noem.

Noem did not address Shah Alam’s case directly but instead criticized Padilla for not discussing crimes committed by immigrants.

“I know he’s very concerned about illegal aliens, but my job as a Secretary of Homeland Security is to get up every day and to put American citizens first and keep them safe here in the Homeland,” she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week also called for Noem’s job if an investigation into Shah Alam’s death was not completed. In a video posted online Tuesday, she said she met with Shah Alam’s wife and sons in Buffalo.

“They came here for a better life but instead, her husband, their father, his life was destroyed. We’re better than that,” Hochul said.

“And if Kristi Noem, the head of the department that did this, doesn’t fire the people involved and investigate on her own, then she should be fired. This has gone too far for too long.”

Rep. Tim Kennedy, in response to Shah Alam’s death, formally requested both DHS and New York Attorney General Letitia James investigate the matter. A spokesperson for James said no inquiry has yet been opened but that her office was “evaluating our options and reviewing the facts.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not return a request for comment.

In separate remarks on the House floor Wednesday, Rep. Tim Kennedy again called for Noem to investigate.

“His last known interaction was with Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security. That fact alone demands a full and independent investigation, because when someone in government custody is abandoned and then found dead, the American people deserve answers,” Kennedy said.

“The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is a failure of our entire system, and those at the top must answer for it, starting with Kristi Noem,” he added. “Mr. Shah Alam should be alive today.”