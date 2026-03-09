Save the Michaels suffers new financial blows

Ex-Bill Thurman Thomas's company claims unpaid debts from the troubled addiction services nonprofit. And another of its facilities is in danger of closing, state regulators say.

Save the Michaels’ project at 228 Brinkman Ave. Photo by Adam Smith-Perez.

Save the Michaels, the beleaguered addiction services provider, in recent weeks has lost millions in contracts, closed one of its treatment facilities and scaled back operations at another.

Now a third facility is in danger of closing. And creditors are banging at the door.

The construction firm headed by former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas claims Save the Michaels owes the company $329,907 for work the company did on a project on the city’s East Side.

Thomas’s company last month filed a mechanic’s lien in that amount with the Erie County Clerk, seeking to be made whole for what it claims are unpaid labor and construction costs related to Save the Michaels’ buildings at 228 Brinkman Ave., in the Lovejoy neighborhood.

Contractors say the project — which would have provided transitional housing and support for women leaving inpatient addiction treatment — has been stalled for years because of funding concerns.

Ron Juliano, the chief executive officer of 34 Group, said the lien is intended “to protect the company. And that’s truthfully it.”

It’s the latest in a series of financial blows to the 15-year-old nonprofit. First, Erie County canceled all contracts and funding for the upcoming fiscal year, citing a critical 2024 state audit and “ongoing concerns” about fiscal mismanagement at Save the Michaels.

Then, the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports — the main agency that awards Save the Michaels contracts and grant funding — announced on Monday it would no longer contract with Save the Michaels, citing “serious fiscal and operational challenges.”

In the last week, the nonprofit closed its drop-in centers in Buffalo and Lockport. Now it appears the organization’s Newfane facility could also soon shut its doors.

Office of Addiction Services and Supports spokesperson Evan Frost confirmed that the agency had canceled a contract earmarked for the Save the Michaels recovery center in Newfane and “will work on a close-down plan to be submitted in the coming week” for the program. The program, which opened in 2022, provides transitional housing for men leaving addiction treatment.

Frost told Investigative Post the state agency would “provide support and assistance, including referrals to other programs, for anyone directly impacted” by the Newfane facility’s closure.

Last week, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports wrote in a statement that it had “identified serious fiscal and operational challenges” at the nonprofit and would cease funding it as of March 29. In early February, the statement continues, the state agency “attempted to collect additional information from Save the Michaels and was denied access to that information.”

Jessica Goff, Save the Michaels’ CEO as of January 1, denied all claims of fiscal mismanagement, writing in a statement that the nonprofit was treated unfairly by state regulators and had been compliant with the Office of Addiction Services and Supports’s audit process.

“I have served as Chief Executive Officer of Save the Michaels for less than 60 days. In that short time, I have worked tirelessly to stabilize, reform, and strengthen an organization that has served Western New York’s recovery community for 15 years,” wrote Goff.

“At no point were we told our corrective actions were insufficient. At no point were we ever warned that we were at risk of losing our contracts or that concerns were that grave.”

Goff has refused Investigative Post’s interview requests dating back to last October. George Maziarz, the president of Save the Michaels’ board of directors, did not respond to requests for comment, either.

Residential program for women stalled

In August 2022, Avi Israel — Save the Michaels’ cofounder and, until his abrupt resignation at the beginning of the year, its CEO — acquired the Brinkman Avenue site for $1 from another social services nonprofit called Teaching and Restoring Youth. Israel planned to turn it into a residential program for women leaving addiction treatment.

Three-and-a-half years later, the project remains unfinished. Save the Michaels has spent more than $1 million on the project, according to a presentation the organization gave to a county subcommittee in June. Yet two subcontractors 34 Group brought on, MLP Plumbing and Frey Electric, told Investigative Post that work was stalled at various points because Save the Michaels didn’t have money to pay them.

Israel told Investigative Post that 34 Group quit the project. He said he’d hired two former Save the Michaels clients to complete the project instead.

“34 Group decided that they’re going to quit because they’re looking for money,” Israel said. “And I said, ‘Good, because I’m not happy with some of the work.’ ”

Some of the neighbors aren’t happy with it, either.

Patricia and her husband Greg Dalton live across the street from 228 Brinkman. They told Investigative Post that Israel got in touch with them about the project sometime in late 2022, shortly after Save the Michaels acquired the building. But communication stopped soon after the Daltons asked to be more involved in the project’s planning.

“We’re afraid some of this is going to spill out into the street,” Patricia Dalton said, raising concerns about open air drug use and other street-level crime.

The Daltons previously had raised alarms about neighborhood safety with the previous owner, Teaching and Restoring Youth, which offered transitional housing for young women impacted by domestic violence.

Another neighbor on the block told Investigative Post she was unaware of any community outreach by Save the Michaels.

“This is the first I’m hearing about it,” said a neighbor named Karen, who’s lived on the block for 31 years. “As long as it’s running properly, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Two workers on site at 228 Brinkman declined to talk with an Investigative Post reporter about the project.

Grants may have gone to payroll

In February 2024, Save the Michaels applied for and won a $500,000 addiction treatment grant from the City of Buffalo to hire staff for the program and finish renovations on theBrinkman project.

The grant came from the city’s share of opioid settlement funds, which were acquired after years of litigation by the state attorney general Letitia James. The case made by James was that bad actors, namely opioid manufacturers and distributors, overmarketed drugs like Oxycontin, causing addiction rates to skyrocket in communities nationwide.

The settlement dollars, which will continue to be distributed statewide through 2040, must be used for opioid addiction treatment, recovery and prevention purposes.

Israel told Investigative Post it was possible that some of the city grant money for 228 Brinkman may have gone toward Save the Michaels payroll.

“I don’t know, I’m not the bookkeeper,” Israel said. “And if it went to payroll, it’s because we needed it. Because we didn’t have the money. But that money will be replaced.”

The loss of county and state funding are big setbacks for the nonprofit.

Last year, the county awarded $715,893 in contracts to Save the Michaels.

The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, meanwhile, is canceling two contracts. One, worth $1.2 million, is for nonmedical transportation. The other, worth $4.19 million, was earmarked to support Save the Michaels’ recovery center in Newfane through 2029.

Since 2017, Save the Michaels has received $5,331,478 in grant funding from the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Last week, Goff sent an appeal letter to both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Office of Addiction Services and Supports commissioner Chinazo Cunningham, and wrote that Save the Michaels has “fully cooperated with [the Office of Addiction Services and Supports]” and “openly invited oversight and partnership.”

“Still, we have not been granted a meeting at the highest levels to resolve this,” Goff wrote.

Frost, the spokesperson for the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, told Investigative Post that the state agency spoke with Save the Michaels leadership “to discuss care coordination for the affected clients at these programs.”