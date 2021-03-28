How Chris Jacobs financed his campaign

Money In Politics:

Chris Jacobs was elected to Congress in June 2020 when he defeated Democrat Nate McMurray. He had previously served as a member of the Buffalo School Board, Erie County Clerk and State Senator. Jacobs ran in three races for Congress last year, a Republican primary and special election for the NY27 seat in June, and then in the general election in November. He raised a total of $1,587,616 to fund those campaigns. As of January 31, 2021 his campaign treasury totaled $62,829. Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed his campaign finances for those elections.