Money In Politics:

How Chris Jacobs financed his campaign

Published March 28, 2021
By
By Ken Kruly

Chris Jacobs was elected to Congress in June 2020 when he defeated Democrat Nate McMurray. He had previously served as a member of the Buffalo School Board, Erie County Clerk and State Senator. Jacobs ran in three races for Congress last year, a Republican primary and special election for the NY27 seat in June, and then in the general election in November. He raised a total of $1,587,616 to fund those campaigns. As of January 31, 2021 his campaign treasury totaled $62,829. Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed his campaign finances for those elections.

How Jacobs financed his Congressional campaigns

Personal Loan to Campaign $ 561,000
Political Action Committees Identification Amount
Majority Committee PAC Kevin McCarthy $ 40,000
Engineers Political Education Committee Operating Engineers Union $ 20,000
The Eye of the Tiger PAC Steve Scalise $ 10,000
National Fuel Gas Company Federal PAC Natural gas $ 10,000
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association PAC Health insurance $ 7,500
Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers PAC Insurance $ 7,500
Individuals Identification Amount
Lawrence D. Jacobs Jr. Physician $ 11,200
Duane Paddock Jr. Paddock Chevrolet $ 8,400
David McElroy AIG Insurance $ 8,400
Luke Jacobs Attorney $ 8,400
Brian Lipke Self-Employed $ 6,300
57 Individual donors Each contributing $ 5,600

 

Talking Points

  • Jacobs loaned his committee $561,000, or about one-third of what he spent. The debt remained unpaid as of January.  
  • Members of the Jacobs family contributed $89,600.
  • Jacobs received a total of 1,322 donations.
  • A total of 140 donations were received from political action committees (PACs). Donations from these PACs amounted to $316,600.
  • Majority Committee PAC, which is affiliated with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, gave Jacobs $40,000 over the entire election cycle. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s Eye of the Tiger PAC donated $10,000.
  • 1,137 contributions came from individuals, other campaign committees and various other organizations. 1,076 contributions came from individuals, with an average contribution of $1,221.  74 individuals gave $5,000 or more over the two-year period.
  • The largest recipient of Jacobs’ campaign funds in 2019-2020 was a Virginia firm, Strategic Media Services, which was paid $1,058,149.  Another Virginia firm, The Tarrance Group, was paid $66,358 for surveys.

