How Chris Jacobs financed his campaign

Chris Jacobs was elected to Congress in June 2020 when he defeated Democrat Nate McMurray. He had previously served as a member of the Buffalo School Board, Erie County Clerk and State Senator. Jacobs ran in three races for Congress last year, a Republican primary and special election for the NY27 seat in June, and then in the general election in November. He raised a total of $1,587,616 to fund those campaigns. As of January 31, 2021 his campaign treasury totaled $62,829. Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed his campaign finances for those elections.
How Jacobs financed his Congressional campaigns
|Personal Loan to Campaign
|$ 561,000
|Political Action Committees
|Identification
|Amount
|Majority Committee PAC
|Kevin McCarthy
|$ 40,000
|Engineers Political Education Committee
|Operating Engineers Union
|$ 20,000
|The Eye of the Tiger PAC
|Steve Scalise
|$ 10,000
|National Fuel Gas Company Federal PAC
|Natural gas
|$ 10,000
|Blue Cross Blue Shield Association PAC
|Health insurance
|$ 7,500
|Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers PAC
|Insurance
|$ 7,500
|Individuals
|Identification
|Amount
|Lawrence D. Jacobs Jr.
|Physician
|$ 11,200
|Duane Paddock Jr.
|Paddock Chevrolet
|$ 8,400
|David McElroy
|AIG Insurance
|$ 8,400
|Luke Jacobs
|Attorney
|$ 8,400
|Brian Lipke
|Self-Employed
|$ 6,300
|57 Individual donors
|Each contributing
|$ 5,600
Talking Points
- Jacobs loaned his committee $561,000, or about one-third of what he spent. The debt remained unpaid as of January.
- Members of the Jacobs family contributed $89,600.
- Jacobs received a total of 1,322 donations.
- A total of 140 donations were received from political action committees (PACs). Donations from these PACs amounted to $316,600.
- Majority Committee PAC, which is affiliated with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, gave Jacobs $40,000 over the entire election cycle. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s Eye of the Tiger PAC donated $10,000.
- 1,137 contributions came from individuals, other campaign committees and various other organizations. 1,076 contributions came from individuals, with an average contribution of $1,221. 74 individuals gave $5,000 or more over the two-year period.
- The largest recipient of Jacobs’ campaign funds in 2019-2020 was a Virginia firm, Strategic Media Services, which was paid $1,058,149. Another Virginia firm, The Tarrance Group, was paid $66,358 for surveys.
