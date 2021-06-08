Byron Brown’s campaign donors

Between mid-January and mid-May, the Brown for Buffalo campaign raised $178,620. As of May 17, Brown’s campaign committee had $274,469 cash on hand.

Over the past year, Brown’s campaign committee raised $336,545 — a relatively low sum for an incumbent running for re-election. In a comparable period leading up to the 2017 Democratic primary, Brown raised $555,667.

Nonetheless Brown’s donations over the past year and the cash on hand far exceeds Walton’s treasury. As of May 17, Walton had raised $94,727 and had $53,296 on hand.

Approximately one-third of Brown’s recent donations came from people who are employed by city government or an agency or authority the mayor controls. Those individuals accounted for more than $55,000 in donations.

In the current reporting period, 23 individuals, businesses and organizations gave sums exceeding $1,000. Forty-five more gave $1,000. These donors include City Hall employees as well as businesses and individuals who do business with the city: law firms, real-estate developers, employee benefits consultants, and engineering and construction firms.

Contrary to fundraising in past mayoral campaigns, donations from public and private labor unions were small. AFSCME donated $5,000 out of its national headquarters in Washington. The city’s police and fire commissioners contributed to the Brown campaign. The unions representing their departments’ employees did not.