Buffalo schools failing the test

So what does a school district do when many of its underachieving students miss a year’s worth of instruction due to the pandemic?

If you’re Buffalo schools, you promote almost all of them to the next grade.

In doing so, the district pledged programming to help students catch up. But halfway through the school year, that effort is hamstrung, mostly by problems related to the pandemic.

As parent leader Sam Radford told us: “Our children who are already the furthest behind … they’re falling further behind.”