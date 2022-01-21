Eye-catching public pensions 

Benefit for recently retired teachers and administrators in New York topped $73,000 last year.

Working for a public school system in New York State tends to pay well.

So does being retired from one.

Teachers and administrators who retired last year left with an average pension of $73,552 annually. That was up about $2,500 from the previous year.

The figures reflect teachers and administrators who put in at least 30 years and worked outside of New York City.

Retirees from Western New York averaged $63,060. That placed WNY in the middle of the pack of nine regions around the state. Tops was Long Island, with an average pension of $94,108 per year.

Pensions for educators

Region Retirees Pension Long Island 713 $94,108 Mid-Hudson 520 $83,668 Capital 271 $63,592 Western New York 272 $63,060 Finger Lakes 263 $61,754 Mohawk Valley 118 $57,785 Central New York 224 $56,670 Southern Tier 196 $55,148 North Country 108 $54,946 Total 2,685 $73,553

Source: Empire Center for Public Policy.

More than 10 percent of new retirees are drawing six-figure pensions, led by the $271,275 paid to former Locust Valley School Superintendent Anna Hunderfund. The biggest pension paid among new retirees from WNY was $103,280 annually.

The pension payouts are according to a new report from the Empire Center for Public Policy.