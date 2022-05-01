Monday Morning Read

Not in Dublin. WNY is home to the largest collection of James Joyce material. Who knew?

Read all about it: Jim Heaney’s recommended reading from the past week. That, and more, is available for free each Sunday morning by subscribing to WeeklyPost.

First, what I wasn’t reading: NFL mock draft coverage. Has there ever been a greater waste of journalistic resources than the endless speculation on who might be drafted by what teams that we’ve been subjected to for the past couple of months?

Buffalo Rising reported on the prospect of a museum dedicated to the Irish author and poet James Joyce. Why here in Western New York? For whatever reason, the University at Buffalo is home to the world’s largest collection of Joyce material. Who knew?

The New York Times detailed Kathy Hochul’s botched vetting of Brian Benjamin, the short-lived lieutenant governor.

Upstate New York has the nation’s highest Covid infection rate, the Albany Times Union reports. What are we doing wrong?

Neighborhood redevelopment done right in Toronto, as reported by Bloomberg.

Amazon warehouses can be nasty places to work in. This New York legislation, as reported by Vice, could make it more tolerable.

Our Weekly Newsletter Email* Follow Us





Confused by Florida’s assault on Disney? Bloomberg has answers. Speaking of unhinged governors, there’s the imaginary accomplishments of Greg Abbott of Texas, as reported by the Marshall Project.

The making of the myth of the stolen election, as reported by ProPublica. Long story short, those perpetrating the claim knew they were lying.

What’s behind the rise of the radical right? Here are two stories from Vanity Fair and The Intercept. Also, The Times has a three-part series on Tucker Carlson, here’s parts one and two.

Book review: I’m big on Civil War books. Just finished A Thousand May Fall: Life, Death and Survival in the Union Army. It’s about the trials and tribulations of a regiment of mostly German immigrants who actually didn’t see a lot of combat action. It left me wondering why write the book, although it does provide insight into the daily life of a Civil War soldier and the politics of the day that affected them. Author Brian Matthew Jordan comes up big in the book’s final chapter about life for the soldiers after the war ended. Let’s just say Uncle Sam didn’t take very good care of his veterans. An eye-opener.