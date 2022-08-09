iPost adds another reporter

Garrett Looker's experience includes reporting and documentary film making

Garrett Looker has joined Investigative Post’s reporting staff.

An Indiana native, Looker won a Best News Feature award from the Iowa Newspaper Association while an intern at the Sioux City Journal. While a student at Ball State University, he produced and directed award-winning documentary videos — one examining the history of racial segregation in Muncie, another following Ball State’s bid to take over the city’s struggling public school system.

Looker, 25, earned a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a master’s degree in digital storytelling from Ball State.

“Garrett’s skill set as a storyteller, visual and otherwise, makes him a welcome addition to our newsroom,” said Editor Jim Heaney.

Said Looker: “I’m excited to make Buffalo a new home. I’m also excited to dive deeper into the issues this community faces.”

Before joining Investigative Post, Looker was a freelance reporter for the Muncie Star Press, among other publications. Readers can follow him on Twitter at @Garrett_Looker and contact him via email at glooker@investigativepost.org.

Investigative Post is an award-winning, nonprofit investigative reporting center based in Buffalo. Our work is distributed through partners that include WGRZ, 2 On Your Side.