Podcast: Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Toles

The world according to a Buffalo original: Trump and climate change are major threats; editorial cartooning is at risk, along with the newspapers that publish them; and artificial intelligence is going to have huge ramifications across society

Tom Toles is the most decorated journalist in the history of Buffalo news media. He cut his teeth as an editorial cartoonist at The Courier-Express, moved on to The Buffalo News, where he earned his Pulitzer in 1990, and then succeeded the legendary Herblock at The Washington Post in 2002. His work was syndicated in more than 200 newspapers across the country

Along the way, the Hamburg native has received numerous awards for his work. Honors, in addition to the Pulitzer, include the National Cartoonist Society Editorial Cartoon Award in 2003 and the Herblock Prize in 2011. Toles retired in 2020.

Toles was interviewed by Jim Heaney, a longtime colleague at The News who recruited him to serve on the board of directors at Investigative Post.

“Tom is a deep, original thinker,” Heaney said. “He doesn’t lack for insights and opinions, as our interview demonstrates.”

You can watch the interview via a YouTube video above or listen to it as a podcast below. We encourage you to share it with Tom’s legion of fans.