Memorial Auditorium was demolished in 2009. Much of the site remains undeveloped.

Perhaps nothing symbolizes the inertia that holds Buffalo back more than the site of the now demolished Memorial Auditorium. Portions have been redeveloped, most notably Explore & More, but much of the property remains a hole in the ground – literally – 15 years after the Aud was demolished.

The inaction has been under the watch of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., a state agency, and Mayor Byron Brown. The lack of action was in the news last week, with ECHDC grousing about a stalled housing development whose owner said he needs more subsidies to jumpstart the work.

The Aud site ought to be prime real estate given its location at the intersection of downtown and the waterfront. The helter-skelter nature of development represents a squandered opportunity. Yes, there has been progress, most of it subsidized, but not enough given the passage of time.

On another front, while there is activity on Jefferson Avenue, many in the community want to see more, and part of a coordinated effort. A couple of weeks ago I noted the hissy fit Brown threw at a recent meeting of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. The mayor was upset with a request for $25,000 to help fund a redevelopment plan for Jefferson Avenue. He insisted the city already had a plan in place, which was news to a lot of people.

I filed a request with the mayor’s office for a copy of the plan under the state Freedom of Information Law. The mayor’s administration is slow-walking my request, writing to me last week saying it needs up to an additional 20 business days to respond.

As I noted in my request, the document, if it exists, ought to be easy to locate and forward. Does the city really need nearly a month to get back to me?

Of course, there’s a question as to whether such a plan actually exists. The city’s website includes a page listing planning projects and initiatives. There’s no mention of a Jefferson Avenue plan.

Mackenzie Shuman, the new environmental reporter for The Buffalo News, had a strong story about the failure of state regulators to stay on top of polluting industries in Western New York.

The Roman Catholic church, ever striving towards irrelevance, is stocking its pulpits with “newly ordained priests who overwhelmingly lean right in their theology, practices and politics, according to The New York Times.

The legacy of USA Today, for better and worse. Pioneering at one time, now struggling, like almost all daily newspapers.

It’s summertime. Good times. Except it’s too damn hot. And the ugly politics. Face it, there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.