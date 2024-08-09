Experts blame bad habits - speeding and impaired and distracted driving - picked up during pandemic for spike in traffic fatalities.

For a while, traffic fatalies were dropping – locally and nationally. Then came the pandemic. Traffic deaths went up. In some communities, including Erie and Niagara counties, they stayed up, even once COVID cooled down.

Motor vehicle crashes in Erie and Niagara counties killed 683 people in the 10-year period from 2013 to 2022, with victims including motorists, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

In 2022, the most recent year finalized data is available, there were 78 fatal accidents, killing 88 people in Erie and Niagara counties. (Preliminary data indicates fatal accidents remained high in Erie County in 2023, but dropped in Niagara County.)

Crashes occurred in urban, suburban and rural areas. Of the 78 crashes that occurred in 2022, the largest number were in Buffalo, with 24, followed by Amherst, Boston, Clarence, Niagara Falls, Royalton and Wheatfield, each with four accidents.

The largest number of fatal accidents in 2022 occurred on Saturdays, and there were fewer in the late morning than other times of the day.

Source: State Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at SUNY Albany.