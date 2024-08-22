Swimming is frequently banned at some local Lake Erie beaches, including Woodlawn and Bennett, usually because of poor water quality.

Share on









Swimming was not allowed at Bennett Beach last Friday. Photo by Garrett Looker.

Story was updated at 1:10 p.m.

Last weekend was a tough one for Lake Erie beaches.

First was a lifeguard shortage that kept Bennett Beach closed to swimmers last Friday.

Then came the thunderstorm that chased beachgoers from Woodlawn State Park the next day.

And then, when Saturday’s rains raised E. coli bacteria levels, leading to poor water quality readings, Woodlawn was closed to swimmers on Sunday.

Both beaches were closed to swimmers on Monday, Woodlawn because of water quality and Bennett because it again didn’t have enough lifeguards.

It’s not the best way to enjoy a summer’s day at the beach. It’s also not unusual for beaches in Erie County.

Last summer, Bennett Beach was closed to swimmers 21 days; Woodlawn, 32. So far this year, closures at Bennett have added up to more than two weeks and Woodlawn closer to three, according to government data.

Swimming can be prohibited at any of the six Lake Erie beaches in Erie County for various reasons, including high winds, heavy rains, or not enough lifeguards. But in most instances, particularly at Woodlawn, the closings reflect water quality, often involving high E. coli bacteria levels.

“Woodlawn Beach is kind of the poster child for closures,” said Joseph Atkinson, a University at Buffalo engineering professor who has studied water quality for more than 30 years.

Friday at Bennett Beach

No matter the reason for the beach closing, swimmers are not happy.

Every year, Tony Mangione comes home to Buffalo to see family and friends. When he’s here, one of his favorite activities is relaxing at Bennett Beach.

“I come here every year from Las Vegas,” he said. “Greatest beach anywhere.”

But when Mangione went to Bennett Beach last Friday, swimming was prohibited due to a lack of lifeguards.

“Today it’s a complete loss,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing. We wanted to come here because it’s humid and hot this time of year, you want to take a dip. The water’s nice and clean. We don’t swim long, but it’s nice to go when you want to go.”

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletters Email*

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

It’s not unusual to face a shortage of lifeguards this time of year, said lifeguard Braedon O’Brien.

“It usually happens in August when we’re losing guards to college,” said O’Brien, one of two lifeguards on duty at Bennett on Friday. He said a third lifeguard is required to allow swimming.

Other times, swimming is prohibited because of E. coli or weather conditions, he said.

“Some people are worried about it,” O’Brien said of E. coli in the water.

Long-time bacteria problem

Unlike most town beaches, Bennett and Woodlawn are open to the general public.

Bennett Beach in Angola is the only swimming beach the county owns. There’s no charge to attend or park.

Woodlawn Beach in Blasdell is owned and operated by the state, which charges $7 to park. Woodlawn is notable for its proximity to Buffalo — a 10-minute drive from downtown.

It’s also known for its E. coli bacteria problem.

In 2023, Woodlawn was closed for bacteria and other water quality concerns 30 percent of the swimming season, compared to 20 percent of the season at Hamburg Beach, and 15 percent at Bennett Beach. Evangola Beach State Park was either closed to swimmers or under an E.coli advisory 10 percent of the season, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Woodlawn has been plagued by water quality problems since it opened in 1996. The problem traces, in part, to overflows from the storm sewage systems during heavy rains. However, the nearby Southtowns Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility was not listed as a source of bacteria that affects Woodlawn Beach, according to previous studies conducted by the state.

Adding to the problem, officials have said, are the creeks and streams that feed into Lake Erie, carrying animal waste that makes its way to Woodlawn Beach during heavy rains.

The geography of the beach at Woodlawn also adds to the problem, because winds push the overflow into the bay, according to officials.

Efforts have been made — and continue — at the local and state levels, but the problem persists.

In 2022, a $1.6 million wetlands restoration project began at Woodlawn Beach focused on cleaning the water flowing from Blasdell Creek.

The project - completed in 2023 - served as “an important first step toward improving the water quality in Lake Erie near Woodlawn Beach,” according to Mark Mistretta, Niagara regional director with state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The state parks office also said it is committed to working with municipalities and other partners to address Woodlawn's water quality issues.

"We understand how frustrating it can be for those who rely on State Parks for summer fun and hope our restoration project will lead toward better days ahead," the parks office said in a statement. "We continue to gather important information and learn how we can further improve the health of the lake in this area.”