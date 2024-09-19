Plastering his Statler Hotel with an 11-story ad for which he lacks the required permit isn't out of character for the "riverboat gambler," as our past reporting demonstrated.

Share on









An advertisement featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hangs on the side of the Statler Hotel. Photo by Garrett Looker.

Developer Doug Jemal is in the news this week over his company’s installation of a huge ad posted on the side of the Statler Hotel in the heart of downtown Buffalo. Jemal’s company didn’t obtain the necessary permit for the 11-story ad, featuring the likeness of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Jemal is unapologetic, telling The Buffalo News that installing the ad was the “right thing to do.”

Jemal, known for sometimes playing by his own rules, was the subject of a series of stories published by Investigative Post in 2021. Given that the developer is back in the news, we thought it would be good to revisit our reporting.

Written by Mark Scheer, we reported Jemal:

Is an unconventional developer , a self-described “riverboat gambler” who got his start in Washington, D.C., before buying real estate in other markets, including Buffalo.

Has a reputation as a salty but savvy operator , once described by a prosecutor as “little more than a common thief” prior to his conviction on a felony charge of wire fraud. Then-President Donald Trump later pardoned Jemal.

Makes generous campaign contributions to Republican and Democratic candidates. Jemal has close ties with the family of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Jemal has continued to buy real estate in and around downtown since our reporting three years ago. His method of operation remains unchanged.