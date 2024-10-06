They’re not knocking down their Frank Lloyd Wright

In Buffalo, we knocked down an iconic office building designed by the famed architect. In Oklahoma, they're trying hard to save his high-rise.

We knocked down our Frank Lloyd Wright office building nearly three-quarters of a century ago. Oklahoma still has one, although it’s not doing well, lacking an anchor tenant and up for sale after several failed revitalization efforts.

An architect, writing in 1949, has this to say about the demolition of our Wright masterpiece:

The Larkin Building set a precedent for many an office building we admire today and should be regarded not as an outmoded utilitarian structure but as a monument, if not to Mr. Wright’s creative imagination, to the inventiveness of American design. The destruction of all but one pillar of the Larkin Administration Building is tragic in the architecture community.

Billy Shaw was arguably the greatest offensive lineman in Buffalo Bills history, a Hall of Famer and a mainstay of the team’s championship seasons in 1964-65. He died Friday at 85. I have a fond memory of Shaw. As a young fan, I wrote him in the mid-1960s asking for an autographed photo. He wrote me back on a postcard, apologizing he had no photo to share and encouraging me in my studies. I still have the postcard – autographed. Classy.

