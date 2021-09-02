Updated daily with news and intelligence on the India Walton-Byron Brown race for mayor and other local elections

Thursday, Sep. 2, 9:14 a.m.

Hochul demurs, and other mayoral campaign notes

Yesterday a reporter asked Gov. Kathy Hochul if she would endorse a candidate in the race for Buffalo mayor.

“I’m not making any local endorsements,” she said. “I’m not making endorsements at this time.”

Hochul is in a tricky spot. Hochul is now head of the state Democratic Party. India Walton is the Democratic Party’s nominee. Byron Brown is running against the party.

However, Walton is also supported by the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America. Both parties are strong downstate and support challenges to mainstream Democrats like Hochul. That’s why they backed Walton over Brown. They’ll probably back some downstate primary challenger to Hochul next year.

So, like her predecessor, Hochul has political cause either to appease or marginalize those parties. Appeasement is unlikely. Nothing will convince the left that Hochul — with her deep ties to the Democratic Party establishment and Andrew Cuomo; with her husband, the former federal prosecutor under George W. Bush, now a lawyer for the politically wired Delaware North Corp.; with her previous embrace of the conservative Democratic politics characteristic of this region — that she is one of them.

Marginalization isn’t really an option, either. If she hopes to win (or avoid) a Democratic primary next year, Hochul needs to draw in those downstate regions where the DSA and WFP are most influential. That explains her choice of state Sen. Brian Benjamin of Harlem for lieutenant governor. Benjamin checks a lot of boxes: an Ivy League educated businessman, a child of immigrants, a party insider with plenty of credibility among downstate progressives.

Walton checks a lot of boxes, too. If nothing else, Hochul is an avid promoter of women in politics.

However, Hochul would benefit from a peaceable kingdom among Western New York Democrats when she pursues a full term next year. She probably can’t have that. Jumping into the mayoral fray now, on either side, won’t help matters.

Other mayoral campaign happenings this week:

Walton’s campaign continues to hold small fundraisers across the city, including one downtown on Tuesday promoted by the Erie County Democratic Committee, and another Wednesday evening at a private home near Gates Circle.

On Tuesday, Walton received an endorsement from a coalition of Latino groups, including the Puerto Rican/Latino Committee and Pushing Latinos Forward. They join the county Democratic Committee, state Assembly member Jon Rivera, and five members of the city’s school board in endorsing Walton inthe past two weeks.

A group called the Veterans for Byron Rally Committee held an event aboard the U.S.S Little Rock Tuesday afternoon to support Brown’s write-in campaign. Both the mayor and developer Doug Jemal took part in the rally.

The mayor’s campaign has not responded to Investigative Post’s requests for information about campaign events and endorsements.

Write-in candidate Ben Carlisle has been added to next week’s mayoral debate sponsored by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists. Originally the debate had included just Walton, Brown, and Republican write-in candidate Jaz Miles. Carlisle successfully lobbied the sponsors to let him on the stage, arguing he’d declared his candidacy in early July and registered a campaign committee — something Miles has not done. The debate takes place at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast live by WUFO on 96.5 FM and 1080 AM.

— Geoff Kelly

Wednesday, Sep. 1, 8:10 a.m.

Push polls abound

As Labor Day nears, so too does a deluge of campaign advertising. Most of it will be generated by the marquee races in this fall’s election cycle: primarily Buffalo mayor and Erie County sheriff, with a sprinkling of ad dollars spent on the race for Erie County comptroller.

The themes in the advertising that will soon rain down upon us will be determined in part by “push polls.” These are surveys designed to impart characterizations of the candidates by building those characterizations into the questions asked. Getting across those ideas — that a candidate is corrupt or saintly, capable or incompetent — is as important as how the person on the other end of the phone line answers the questions.

Campaigns prefer to call them “messaging” or “message-testing” polls, because they also measure how voters respond to themes that may or not make their way into advertisements and candidate talking points. (Also, it sounds better than “push poll.”) However, inasmuch as these polls also promulgate the messages they’re testing, they are push polls.

Our readers reported several push polls in the field in the past month.

At the beginning of August, several sources told Investigative Post they’d been on the receiving end of polls that pushed out unflattering stories about India Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Buffalo. (Mostly these were distillations of stories that have already made headlines and newscasts since Walton won the Democratic primary in June.) If you knew these stories to be true, the poll asked, would you be more or less likely to vote for her in the fall?

That poll was clearly fielded by the Brown campaign or a supporting organization.

About a week later, there was a push poll benefiting the Walton campaign. The questions in the poll asserted that city government is “mired in corruption.” Walton, on the other hand, is “a proven leader,” the poll’s questions maintain, who “knows first-hand what families in Buffalo are facing.”

The Working Families Party ran a similar poll for Walton before the primary election.

Most recently, sources described to Investigative Post a poll designed to benefit Kim Beaty, the Democratic nominee for Erie County sheriff. Sponsored by a group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the poll asked respondents what they thought of candidates for law enforcement jobs who indicated they’d be selective about which laws they would enforce.

This is a reference to right-wing candidates for sheriff who say they will not enforce the SAFE Act — the state’s gun ownership and safety regulations — in Erie County. Republican nominee John Garcia hasn’t actually taken that position, nor has independent candidate Ted DiNoto. Conservative Party nominee Karen Healy-Case has, but she’s no longer campaigning for the office, after losing the GOP primary to Garcia.

The poll also planted questions in the heads of respondents about John Garcia’s endorsement by Tim Howard, the departing sheriff, whose management of the jails has generated significant controversy.

The results of these polls will never be released to the public. But we may get an inkling — what messages worked, what didn’t — when the TV and radio advertising dollars start flowing later this month.

— Geoff Kelly

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 7:20 a.m.

State, federal judges to hear Brown lawsuits Friday

A state judge will hear arguments from lawyers for the Erie County Board of Elections, India Walton and Byron Brown this Friday to decide whether Brown should appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot as the “Buffalo Party” candidate.

The Brown campaign filed an independent nominating petition two weeks ago to create the ballot line. The deadline for filing such petitions was May 25.

The board of elections disqualified the petition on Friday. (Scroll down to read more about that.) The next day, the Brown campaign filed a lawsuit challenging the board’s decision.

Per an order to show cause issued yesterday, the parties will appear virtually before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Assistant Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth will represent the board of elections. Manhattan election law specialist Jerry Goldfeder will represent the Brown campaign.

Meanwhile, the Brown campaign has also filed a suit in federal court challenging the board of elections ruling. The federal suit will be heard before U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra. The hearing is currently scheduled for Friday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. — just a half hour before the hearing in state court.

The Brown campaign has employed a separate team of lawyers for each suit. Toth represents the board of elections in both actions.

— Geoff Kelly

Sunday, Aug. 29, 10:22 p.m.

Brown vs. the Board of Elections

On Friday, the Erie County Board of Elections’ two commissioners tossed out Mayor Byron Brown’s independent nominating petition, by which the mayor hoped to get his name on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Brown has been pursuing a write-in campaign since losing the primary in June to India Walton. Right now, Walton’s is the only name that will appear on the ballot. The petition sought to create a “Buffalo Party” line, with Brown as its candidate.

The petition’s “fatal flaw,” to use the legal term of art: The deadline for independent nominating petitions was May 25. Brown filed his petition on Aug. 17 — almost three months late.

The board’s two commissioners, Republican Ralph Mohr and Democrat Jeremy Zellner, heard arguments Friday from attorneys representing both campaigns.

Buffalo attorney Sean Cooney, on behalf of the Walton campaign, made a pretty simple case: The law is clear and the election calendar as set by the state Legislature is immutable, therefore the petition was dead upon arrival. He noted the commissioners, back in the spring, ruled Walton off the Working Families Party line — even though she was the party’s endorsed candidate — because her campaign missed a filing deadline by a day. The same strict enforcement of deadlines must be be applied to Brown, Cooney argued.

Appearing on behalf of the mayor was Manhattan attorney Jerry Goldfeder, an election law specialist. Goldfeder argued the elections commissioners had no power to rule on the validity of Brown’s petition. That’s “the court’s job,” he said.

Further, Goldfeder argued, the state legislature’s decision to change the deadline for filing independent nominating petitions was unconstitutional. That question, too, should be determined in court, Goldfeder maintained, not by the elections commissioners.

Those were Jerry Goldfeder’s positions Friday.

The Jerry Goldfeder of 2012 — author of “Goldfeder’s Modern Election Law,” a 156-page handbook for aspiring candidates — might disagree.

In his book — Chapter 3, Section A, titled “Timing is Everything” — Goldfeder acknowledged that the state legislature is empowered to set the election calendar. The “prescribed dates are strictly enforced,” he wrote, and candidates “must file petitions timely.”

In a footnote, Goldfeder cautioned that case law works against challenges to the legitimacy of filing deadlines. He also contradicted the arguments he made at Friday’s hearing about what the Board of Elections can and cannot do, as well as the role of the courts:

A legion of cases stands for the proposition that Boards of Elections have properly disqualified petitions that are postmarked or delivered untimely. There is no latitude by the Board … Furthermore, courts have no discretion to alter this rule.

Nonetheless, on Saturday, Goldfeder filed a lawsuit on behalf of Brown versus the county Board of Elections, advancing the same arguments he made at Friday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, the Walton campaign has been vetting the petition’s 257 pages, which contain more than 3,000 signatures. In the event a judge agrees with Goldfeder about the filing deadlines, Walton’s lawyers will try to demonstrate more than three-quarters of those signatures are invalid under the law.

The vetting requires checking for duplicate signatures, verifying voter registrations and addresses, and analyzing handwriting.

It also includes cross-referencing the thousands of signatures on Brown’s “Buffalo Party” petition with all previously filed petitions for the mayor’s race. Under state law, a voter can only sign one nominating petition per office, per election cycle.

So, if you signed for Brown the Democrat last spring, you can’t sign for Brown the “Buffalo Party” candidate in August.

Case in point: South District Council Member Chris Scanlon.

Scanlon — who has been helping to organize Brown’s write-in effort in South Buffalo — signed Brown’s “Buffalo Party” nominating petition on Aug. 12 on a page circulated and witnessed by his wife.

However, Scanlon also signed the Brown’s Democratic Party nominating petition on March 13.

The earlier signature counts, under state law. The second signature is invalid.

—Geoff Kelly

Thursday, Aug. 26, 10:27 p.m.

A law firm casts its lot with India Walton

On Wednesday evening, Hogan Willig became the first law firm to throw its support behind India Walton in the race for Buffalo mayor.

Corey Hogan, the founding partner, told the 30 or 40 gathered behind the firm’s Summer Street office that he’d received “a lot of pushback” on his decision to host the event, which was a fundraiser for Walton’s campaign.

The reason he and his firm did so, he said, was to provide people a chance “to get enlightened about what she can do to improve our city.”

He praised those present as “brave” for attending.

The attendees included Betty Jean Grant, a former Erie County legislator and 2017 candidate for mayor. Grant, a Walton supporter, live-streamed part of the event on Facebook. There were attorneys representing a number of downtown firms and some nonprofits, a music executive, a filmmaker, some community activists. Also on hand was Nate McMurray, the former Congressional candidate, who joined Hogan Willig earlier this year. McMurray has promoted Walton on social media platforms. He told Investigative Post he’d convinced his new bosses to host Walton.

Billed as a “meet and discuss” event, it was also a fundraiser with a $100 ticket price. The firm offered to cover admission for anyone who could not afford it.

In an email invitation to the event, Hogan wrote:

I know one of the elephants in the room is concern over “socialism” and what it actually means. My hope would be that this is discussed with India. I am reminded that six (6) of the “10 happiest countries in the world” have governments based on many of its principles.

Walton arrived late, delayed at a meeting of the Erie County Democratic Party’s city committee members, who formally conferred their endorsement on her.

When she spoke, it wasn’t about democratic socialism.

She began to describe how unlikely was the path that led her from single motherhood at age 14 to being the Democratic nominee for mayor, in the backyard of a high-profile law firm, collecting checks and volunteers.

“I don’t know you,” she said, before thanking Hogan for hosting. “I don’t know anyone, so I don’t owe anyone.”

Her speech was brief, maybe five minutes — a good thing, considering the humidity. She didn’t spend it expanding on policy positions, opting instead for a mission statement: “to make a healthier and more safe Buffalo.”

How does Walton, who is pursuing her first elected office, propose to achieve those goals?

“By using all the policies my intelligent friends have proposed for the past 10, 15, 20 years,” she said.

“That the barrier to progressive change has been coming from the second floor of City Hall is not only egregious, it is unacceptable…and it’s gone on far too long.”

Prior to the event, some right-wing activists accused Hogan Willig of hypocrisy. The firm represented parents opposed to COVID restrictions in public school districts — a largely conservative and libertarian pool of clients. Now, the right-wingers complained on Facebook, the firm’s partners were embracing a mayoral candidate on the opposite end of the political spectrum.

Some discussed attending and disrupting the event. None did.

—Geoff Kelly

Thursday, Aug. 26, 1:34 p.m.

No valentines for Hochul from Paladino

Byron Brown wasn’t the only political figure Carl Paladino trashed in a Monday afternoon phone call to Investigative Post.

The sometimes abrasive and often profane developer also lit into Kathy Hochul, who was still a day away from becoming governor.

“The Buffalo News is writing her up as if she’s some kind of goddess, when she’s a [expletive] idiot,” he said.

Paladino was particularly incensed by Hochul’s willingness to extend the state’s moratorium on evictions, which has been in place since last summer’s COVID lockdowns. The moratorium is due to expire at the end of this month. Hochul has called for faster disbursement of federal rental assistance dollars as the expiration date approaches.

“She’s going to extend it,” he said. “We got word of that this morning. That’s how bad this [expletive] woman is. We’ve got tenants that haven’t paid rent in a year. And she wants to extend it. She’s a [expletive] idiot.”

This reporter tried to draw out Paladino on internecine conflicts within the local Republican and Conservative parties, in which Paladino wields significant influence. Divisions along those usually united fronts surfaced around the GOP primary for sheriff, in which an unendorsed candidate, John Garcia, was victorious over Karen Healy-Case, who had the endorsement of both parties.

Paladino demurred from airing that political laundry — almost.

He directed a dig at Karl Simmeth, the Erie County GOP chairman. He described Simmeth as a puppet for Nick Langworthy, the state GOP chair who preceded Simmeth as county chair.

“Karl Simmeth? I think he’s just a nobody,” Paladino said. “You know, he takes his instructions from Nick.”

—Geoff Kelly

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2:01 p.m.

Exclusive: Paladino disavows Brown

Carl Paladino didn’t take kindly to Byron Brown trying to distance himself from the outspoken developer in the days following the June 22 primary for mayor. After stewing about it for weeks, Paladino unloaded on the mayor in an interview Monday with Geoff Kelly. He called Brown a “mope” and advised voters to sit out the Nov. 2 election.

Paladino likewise said many business people he knows are sitting out the campaign. He intends to do the same. Moreover, Paladino said while he has little regard for India Walton, she does not pose a threat to development in the city.

Read on for the full story.

— Jim Heaney

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6:21 a.m.

Poll: Older voters favor Brown, younger support Walton

Candidate Byron Brown, running a write-in campaign for a fifth term as Buffalo mayor, had a very good day Aug. 12. Census numbers revealed Buffalo’s population has risen by 17,000 people since 2010, the first growth since 1950.

That same day, a poll conducted by Emerson College on behalf of WIVB-TV showed Brown with a 10-point lead among likely voters over the Democratic nominee, India Walton.

A little over 50 percent of voters polled said they’d vote for Brown if the election were held today. A little over 40 percent said they’d vote for Walton. Just under 8 percent hadn’t decided, and just under 2 percent said they’d vote for someone else.

Walton had a slight edge among African-American voters, while Brown led among white, Hispanic and Latino voters. Brown had a strong lead among male voters (54 percent to Walton’s 40 percent, with less than 5 percent undecided) and a more tenuous edge among women (47 percent to 41 percent, with 10 percent undecided).

Walton registered a significant lead among younger voters. Respondents 18 to 34 years of age favored her over Brown 56 percent to 38 percent, with less than 5 percent undecided.

According to geographer Russell Weaver, director of research at the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab, Walton’s lead among younger voters was reflected in the results of the June primary, when Walton beat Brown by about 5 percent of the vote.

Weaver, who in a previous life was a staffer for the Buffalo Common Council, has analyzed the primary turnout and results. He’s also been breaking down the region’s new Census numbers.

By comparing the two data sets, he’s uncovered such possibly-useful gems as this: 64 percent of voters in the June primary were renters, rather than homeowners. And Weaver estimates Walton won 61 percent of that vote.

Younger voters turned out in higher than usual numbers in the primary, according to Weaver.

“Those younger voters definitely swung toward India Walton,” he said.

Weaver discussed his findings and the Emerson College poll in a recent episode of The Square. (That’s a highly recommended podcast for the local politics junkie.) He allowed the poll was bad news for the Walton campaign, but suggested there were reasons to question its findings.

For one thing, two-thirds of the voters sampled by Emerson College were over 35, meaning they fell inside the demographic were Brown performed best in the primary. Those polled also expressed antipathy toward “socialism,” a high opinion of Buffalo’s police department, and a rejection of the “defund the police” movement. This demographic pool is unlikely to favor India Walton.

“The numbers are definitely skewed by who’s participating in [the poll],” Weaver told the podcast’s hosts.

Likely the poll sample leaned older because older people are generally more likely to participate in polls, Weaver said. Reputable pollers like Emerson College aim to reach participants by an equal mix of mobile phones as well as landlines, Weaver said, in order to capture younger voters who don’t use landlines. But landlines tend to yield more participants, making poll samples older.

Weaver offered this specific example.

The Emerson College pool showed Brown with a whopping 3-to-1 lead over Walton among Latino and Hispanic voters.

Among the 87 voters polled in that category, 60 were over 35. That’s nearly 75 percent.

“And half of them didn’t vote in the primary,” Weaver said.

Older and stayed at home in June — the very model of a Brown supporter, according to the Emerson College poll.

While the poll should ring a lot of warning bells for Walton’s campaign, Weaver said there’s reason to be skeptical of its results. If the Walton campaign can succeed in turning out a younger-than-usual demographic of voters on Nov. 2 — as it did in the June primary — then the race will be much closer than the Emerson College poll suggests.

“My internal modeling puts the race at a coin flip right now,” Weaver said.

— Geoff Kelly

Monday, Aug. 23, 9:55 p.m.

Hochul a prolific fundraiser

We interrupt our coverage of the mayoral campaign to discuss our new governor, Kathy Hochul, who is scheduled to take office just after midnight. We looked into her donors the past four years, which includes her run for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Our Money in Politics found she’s raised a lot of funds since 2017, some $4.4 million. Many of her donors are high rollers: 58 contributed a total of at least $20,000, and 354 gave at least $5,000.

There are some notable names in the donor list, including relatives, developers and companies and unions that do business with the state. We name the biggest of them.

Our post includes a podcast with Geoff Kelly and Ken Kruly discussing Hochul’s campaign finances, her prospects for election next year, and several ongoing local races, including that for mayor of Buffalo.

Read on for the details.

— Jim Heaney

Monday, Aug. 23, 2:23 p.m.

Mayor looking to South Buffalo for support

Byron Brown is looking to South Buffalo for support, as reported by Steve Brown of WGRZ.

Why South Buffalo, not exactly a bastion of liberal voters?

Well, it’s home to a lot of city employees, including police and firefighters. It’s been that way since the days of Jimmy Griffin, through the mayoralty of Tony Masiello, and, for the past 15 years, Byron Brown.

Most city employees are protected by Civil Service rules and therefore do not risk losing their jobs if Brown is defeated in November by India Walton. Political appointees who serve at the pleasure of the mayor, including department heads, could lose their jobs, however, as our Geoff Kelly told WGRZ.

Brown beat India Walton in the South District in the June Democratic primary, 1,244 votes to 733, but turnout was poor. In the 2017 primary, nearly twice as many South Buffalonians voted. That year Mark Schroeder beat Brown 3,193 to 779 in the South District.

In fact, Brown has lost the South District in three of his five Democratic mayoral primaries. The only times he’s won the district — this year against Walton and in 2013 against Bernie Tolbert — was when he faced African-American challengers and turnout was low.

— Jim Heaney & Geoff Kelly

Sunday, Aug. 22, 9:10 p.m.

The Brown-Paladino connection. It’s real.

Byron Brown was getting blowback from Carl Paladino’s vocal call for the mayor to stage a write-in campaign after losing the Democratic primary in June. The mayor’s response was to say he didn’t want Paladino’s support and to declare the two “are not close.”

It depends on what you mean by “close.” Close personal friends? No. But as Mark Scheer reports today, the two have enjoyed a mutually beneficial working relationship for years.

Brown has supported many of Paladino’s development projects, showing favoritism at times, and brought one of Paladino’s close associates into his inner-circle in City Hall. In addition, Paladino and his companies have contributed to Brown’s campaign committees, which in turn have spent money to rent Paladino properties to host fundraisers.

It’s been a ‘You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” relationship. Which is all fine and good — Brown has similar relationships with other developers and other corporate interests — but don’t pretend otherwise when it comes to Paladino.

Read on for the details.

— Jim Heaney

Friday, Aug. 20, 7:40 a.m.

Fill in the blank: other candidates for mayor

India Walton’s primary win over four-term incumbent Byron Brown cracked open the hermetically sealed world of local politics. Abhorring a vacuum, others naturally have rushed in, joining Brown in declaring themselves write-in candidates for the office of mayor.

Most of these are social media gags, offered in jest or protest, and then gone. One fellow made up a few signs and planted them here and there downtown.

One stumbling block: His signs indicate he lives in Cheektowaga.

Two candidates have gone to the trouble of formally registering campaign committees with the state Board of Elections, as required by law if one intends to raise and spend money on a race.

The first is Ben Carlisle, an attorney for the downtown firm of Williams and Williams, which specializes in defending clients against workers’ compensation claims. Carlisle, who lives on the Lower West Side, presents himself as a “rational alternative” to “the false choice of four more years of Byron Brown or a four year experiment of socialism and defunding the police,” as he characterizes Walton’s platform on his newly launched website.

Carlisle’s website features some pretty entertaining videos of the candidate explaining why he’s running. In one he jumps off a low roof into a pool; in another he throws a television from the top of a higher roof. He has a platform page, too, which explains why, after initially taking part in last summer’s police accountability protests, he was turned off by the anarchy and property destruction that ensued, and stopped identifying as a Democrat.

His policy proposals are not as specific as India Walton’s, but he does offer some ideas — unlike the incumbent Brown, whose webpage comprises a photograph, some slogans, and links for donating and volunteering.

Carlisle will kick off his candidacy today, Aug. 2o, at 5pm in front of City Hall. There will be an after-party and fundraiser at Deep South Taco.

The other write-in candidate with a bona fide campaign committee is William O’Dell, a South Buffalo Republican. He’s a sports booking manager for Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.

O’Dell’s candidacy does not offer the production values of Carlisle’s, at least not yet. He’s got a Facebook page, has started distributing signs, and told Investigative Post Thursday night that he’s almost “ready to start rolling.”

South Buffalo has not been kind to Byron Brown in past elections, but its considerable population of police, fire and other municipal employees have been organizing furiously for the mayor’s write-in effort all summer, with the help of South District Council member Chris Scanlon.

Still, most of the support that crew has been organizing are votes against Walton, not driven by love of the incumbent. Any votes O’Dell draws will be peeled away from Brown’s potential base of support there.

— Geoff Kelly

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:26 p.m.

Geoff Kelly updates WGRZ on campaign developments

Appearing on Channel 2’s Town Hall broadcast, Geoff discusses his reporting posted earlier in the day that found GOP operatives played a major role in Byron Brown’s effort to collect petition signatures in an effort to gain on line on the Nov. 2 ballot. (See story below.) Geoff also fact-checked the mayor’s claim that voter turnout in June was the lowest ever for a mayoral primary. That claim is false: the lowest turnout was in 2013, when Brown defeated Bernie Tolbert.

— Geoff Kelly

Thursday, Aug. 19, 12:09 a.m.

Byron Brown’s “Buffalo Party”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, a lifetime Democrat, has signaled his willingness to accept Republican support for his write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton in the Nov. 2 general election.

And he’s got it.

The independent nominating petition he turned in to the Erie County Board of Elections Tuesday tells the tale: Among those gathering signatures last week in an effort to get Brown’s name on a ballot were suburban Republican Party officials, Conservatives, and at least one member of the region’s robust community of right-wing extremists.

In fact, nearly one-third of the signature pages Brown turned in Tuesday were carried by members of right-leaning parties — most of them Republicans, most of them residing outside the city.

As it stands today, only Walton’s name will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Because Brown, the incumbent, lost the Democratic primary in June, and didn’t pursue any other party nominations, his only recourse is a write-in campaign.

However, earlier this week, Brown indicated he would try to create a new party line by filing an independent nominating petition. The deadline to do that was back in May, before the primary, but the Brown campaign has said it will challenge that deadline in court.

Thus, Tuesday’s petition, aiming to create what the Brown campaign is calling the “Buffalo Party.” The petition comprises 257 pages containing more than 3,000 signatures — far beyond the 750 signatures required. All were gathered over five days last week, according to the witnesses who gathered them and swore to their authenticity.

And who were those witnesses? According to the Walton campaign, 72 of those pages bear the signatures of registered Republicans. Nine pages were carried by registered Conservatives, one by a member of the right-leaning Independence Party and one by a member of the Libertarian Party. The witnesses to 18 more pages appeared to be unaffiliated with a political party or unidentifiable.

The remaining 156 pages were carried by Democrats.

Among the Republicans and right-wingers:

Jesse Prieto of Buffalo, executive director of the Erie County Republican Committee and an aide to Nick Langworthy, the state GOP chairman.

Frank Smierciak of Amherst, who nearly unseated Democratic Assembly member Monica Wallace last year in a campaign notable for Smierciak’s harsh attack ads.

Robert Matthews, a former chairman of the Lancaster Republican Committee.

Brian Poliner of Clarence, a former GOP staffer for the Erie County Legislature.

Elias Cobti, chair of the Newstead Republican Committee.

Gay Thompson , an avid Trump supporter affiliated with far right-wing groups such as Freedom Fighters and Restore Constitutional Freedom to New York .

Democrats carried and witnessed 156 pages of signatures. Among these were numerous City Hall employees, many of them members of Brown’s cabinet and executive staff.

These included Donna Estrich, the finance commissioner; Kevin Helfer, the parking commissioner; Brendan Mehaffy, the director of strategic planning; Gladys Herndon-Hill, the human resources commissioner; Michael Marcy, the director of intergovernmental affairs; Michael Seaman, the city treasurer; Jessica Smith, a top aide in the mayor’s office; Mike Finn, the public works commissioner; and Oluwole McFoy, the not-very-transparent chief of the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Board of Elections told Investigative Post Wednesday that the board’s two commissioners — one Democrat, one Republican — had yet to set a date to evaluate the petition. Under state law, the deadline for filing a petition to create a party line for the November ballot was May 25. The Brown campaign cannot mount a legal action to challenge that deadline until the Board of Elections rules, the spokesperson said.

The Brown campaign declined to comment on this story.

The Walton campaign released a staement in response to Brown’s filing Thursday afternoon.

“Not content merely to hold Democratic voters in contempt, Byron Brown has apparently now seen fit to throw New York State election law in the trash as well,” Walton spokesperson Jesse Myerson said.

“While Brown and his Republican supporters don’t think the rules apply to them, we are confident that this desperate gambit will fail as badly as his primary campaign did, that the rules will stand, and that the voters will conclude once again that it is time for a change.”

–Geoff Kelly

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1: 57 p.m.

Fact-check: Was mayoral primary turnout a “record low”?

On Tuesday afternoon, Byron Brown’s campaign filed an independent nominating petition with the Erie County Board of Elections, seeking to create a new ballot line for Brown in the Nov. 2 general election.

Brown, the four-term incumbent, launched a write-in campaign at the end of June, a week after losing the Democratic primary to India Walton. Because he lost the primary and did not seek the nomination of any other party, Brown won’t appear on the ballot.

The filing deadline for independent nominating petitions is long past, but Brown told reporters his campaign will mount a legal challenge to that deadline.

Brown’s argument: The deadline used to be mid-August and still should be.

The counter-argument: The deadline was changed because the primary elections moved to June. Independent nominations have always been due before primary day, which is why the deadline was in May.

Among the rationales offered by the Brown campaign for both the write-in campaign and the belated effort to create a ballot line — which would be called the “Buffalo Party” — is a persistent claim that begs for a fact-check.

“Due to the record low turnout during the Democratic primary, we felt it made sense to pursue this avenue to make sure every voice in Buffalo is being heard,” Sofia Quintanar, Brown for Buffalo’s communications director, told The Buffalo News.

The claim that turnout in the June primary for Buffalo mayor was the lowest ever is not true. Turnout was bad in June, but it was worse in Brown’s 2013 reelection campaign.

This year, 23,439 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary for mayor.

In 2013, when Brown beat Bernie Tolbert on the way to winning his third term, there were 23,018 votes cast. That was the record low.

In both cases, turnout was 20 percent.

For those of you who like picayune detail, there were more votes discounted as “blank, void or scattering” in 2013 than there were this year, too: 421 were discounted in 2017, compared to 323 this past June, according to Erie County Board of Elections records.

— Geoff Kelly

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6:08 a.m.

Staff changes at Brown and Walton campaigns

Both Byron Brown and India Walton made changes and additions to their campaign personnel in the last month, as each prepares for what are likely to be an intense 11 weeks leading to the Nov. 2 general election for mayor of Buffalo.

Walton beat Brown in the June Democratic primary with a volunteer crew, many of them new to electoral politics, with professional guidance from the Working Families Party. That model continues into the general election.

However, Walton’s primary campaign manager, Courtney Friedline, has stepped out of that role. She is replaced by two local co-chairs: Kartika Carr and De’Jon Hall.

Carr was until recently an organizer for VOICE-Buffalo, a 25-year-old social justice organization comprising clergy, labor, and community representatives. She’s also the owner of Khari’s Cafe, a West Side juice bar and coffee shop.

Hall, an attorney, is former director of the MOCHA Center. He is a past member of the Buffalo Police Advisory Board, which holds community meetings and prepares policy briefs on policing issues, reporting to the Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee.

Walton has also replaced Seamus Gallivan as communications director, though Gallivan will continue to coordinate campaign events and activities. Taking his place is Jesse Myerson, a New York City-based freelance journalist for publications including The Nation, Rolling Stone, The Intercept and The Washington Post. Over the past decade he’s been a community organizer for a long list of progressive causes and organizations. Most recently he was director of communications for New York City Council candidate Jaslin Kaur.

Brown barely ran a primary campaign, a strategy most observers attribute to Deputy Mayor Betsey Ball. Taking the reins from Ball for the general election is Conor Hurley, who has an impressive resume in mainstream Democratic Party politics. Hurley has managed campaigns for Hartford, Conn., Mayor Luke Bronin and former Tallahassee, Fla. Mayor Andrew Gillum. He managed the 2016 reelection campaign of U.S Sen Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and the unsuccessful Congressional campaign of Florida Democrat Kristen Carlson.

Until the primary campaign, and even after, all Investigative Post’s campaign-related questions were fielded by Brown’s City Hall spokesman, Mike DeGeorge. For the general election, the Brown campaign has hired Sofia Quintanar of Brooklyn, whose last job was deputy press secretary for New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Her appointment notwithstanding, the Brown campaign has not responded to Investigative Post’s inquiries in the past month.

— Geoff Kelly

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:26 p.m.

Democratic fundraising site boots Byron Brown

ActBlue, the national online fundraising site for Democrats, has taken down Mayor Byron Brown’s donations page in response to a social media campaign waged by supporters on India Walton. Walton, of course, beat Brown in the June Democratic primary. She will appear on the Democratic Party line on Nov. 2, while Brown, the incumbent, is running a write-in campaign.

Last Wednesday, Walton supporters began tweeting at ActBlue arguing the site should not abet Brown’s effort to defeat the endorsed and nominated Democrat in the race. They pointed out that Brown is apparently the beneficiary of local GOP support in his write-in effort.

Hey, @byronwbrown: did you notify @actblue, a platform that fundraises specifically for Democrats, that you are running a non-party write-in campaign against the person who currently owns the Democratic ballot line in November? I bet they’d be interested to hear that. pic.twitter.com/UAMBNPXtKN — Adam Bojak (@AdamBojak) August 11, 2021

Apparently ActBlue agreed. By Thursday the donation tabs on Byron Brown’s campaign website no longer linked to an ActBlue page, though the page still existed. By Monday Brown’s ActBlue page had vanished.

A spokesman for ActBlue told Investigative Post the site has a policy against raising funds for candidates challenging “a Democratic nominee in a partisan race.” The spokesman said Brown’s donations page should have been closed as soon as Walton’s primary win was certified. He called the failure to do so “an internal error” and said ActBlue was “working with the [Brown] campaign to transition them off of ActBlue.” The Brown campaign has not responded to Investigative Post’s inquiries.

— Geoff Kelly

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4:15 p.m.

Jon Rivera first local elected to endorse India Walton

State Assembly Member Jonathan Rivera became the first local elected official to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo this morning. Walton and Rivera announced the endorsement in front of Rivera’s childhood home on 14th Street, which is still owned by his father, Niagara District Council Member David Rivera.

“It is with incredible excitement that I lend my support to such a dynamic and engaging leader. The bold and innovative energy that India has shown is exactly what we need right now,” Rivera in a statement released by the Walton campaign. “I believe in leading with compassion and in the direction towards equity; that’s why I believe in India.”

Rivera represents District 149, which includes areas of the city in which Walton did well in June’s Democratic primary, including Allentown, Parkside, and the Elmwood Village. Rivera told Investigative Post on Monday he predicted “more would follow” him in endorsing Walton in the coming weeks.

— Geoff Kelly